Lindsey Stirling to perform holiday show in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling is coming to Hershey in December as part of her Snow Waltz Tour.

The tour celebrates Stirling’s latest album, “Snow Waltz.” It starts on Nov. 17 and will stop at the Hershey Theatre on Dec. 5.

Tickets can be purchased here . There are very few seats still available for the nearly sold-out show, according to Ticketmaster. The remaining few tickets cost between $195 and $450.

“Snow Waltz” includes original songs and holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Crazy For Christmas,” and “Joy To The World,” according to pre-order listings. The album will be available starting Oct. 7.

Hershey Entertainment says the performance will include “dance, trapeze, lyra and aerial all while delivering an impeccable violin performance.”

