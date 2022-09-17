ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs. UL Monroe odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysFQH_0hs049Eu00

Alabama is still perfect through 2 games as it returns home for a date with UL Monroe in college football's Week 3 action.

But the Tide stayed undefeated by the slimmest of margins, escaping from unranked Texas with a 1-point win with concerns for the offensive unit and after the most penalties by the Tide in a game under Nick Saban.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects this game.

Alabama vs. UL Monroe football picks, predictions

Week 3 college football schedule: Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Don't lose any sleep over this one: Alabama is the favorite to win the game with a 99.6 percent likelihood over the Warhawks.

UL Monroe comes in with a 0.4 percent shot to upset the Crimson Tide. So you're saying there's a chance... (We're not.)

The oddsmakers agree, naming Alabama the 49 point favorite for the game, according to the opening line set by Caesars Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 60 points for the game.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the computer's updated 131 college football rankings this week, is the consensus favorite in the index to make the College Football Playoff at 83.3 percent , and the favorite to win the national championship, with a 33.8 percent chance.

AP top 25 voters moved Alabama down one spot to No. 2 behind Georgia after the close loss against the unranked Longhorns.

UL Monroe checks in at No. 117 overall on the index, and is projected to win 3.2 games on the season as an average 14.6 point underdog in every game on its schedule.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

Comments / 0

