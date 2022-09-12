Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Author killed in Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
Albany Police investigating First Street Homicide
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old man inside the residence who sustained at least one stab wound to the...
Man sentenced in connection with Troy shooting
The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on September 14. Victor previously pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree attempted assault, which is an armed violent felony.
Man sentenced for 2021 Halloween stabbing in Saratoga
A Saratoga Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to stabbing an unarmed man several times in the face and chest on Caroline Street on Halloween 2021. Tyler Lumia, 23, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.
Addiction recovery rally to be held in Albany
The 31st-annual treatment and recovery work rally will be held at noon this Thursday at the Albany Corning Preserve/Jennings Landing on 1 Quay Street.
Albany Medical Center laying off almost 40 workers
Albany Medical Center is eliminating 37 positions, according to a letter sent to staff by Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Med. Officials said the hospital has had a $66 million year-to-date operating loss.
Man stabbed to death in Albany apartment
A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
Victim identified in fatal Albany hit-and-run
The Albany Police Department has identified the woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night. Tanisha Brathwaite, 31, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown
On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
Retired judge appointed Albany Public Safety Commissioner
Police reform implementation continues in Albany. Mayor Sheehan announced Tuesday that retired city court judge Gary Stiglmeier is the city's new Public Safety Commissioner.
Pittsfield woman charged after wrong-way crash on Thruway in Albany
A woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Isabella Wasuk, 22, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested on September 13.
Police: Albany man tried to rob people outside Capital
An Albany man was held in county lockup after he allegedly tried to rob people outside the State Capital Friday.
Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation
Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing.
Family of missing Saugerties girl in court
A Saugerties case that received nationwide attention was back in court on Wednesday.
Albany Plummets In National University Rankings
The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
Albany PD investigate shots fired on New Hope Terrace
Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident in the city at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the agency said the incident took place in the area of New Hope Terrace.
Light your way at the Albany Lantern Parade
The sixth annual Albany Lantern Parade will take place in early November for the public. This event is a celebration of light and community.
Albany man pleads not guilty in stabbing death
An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the stabbing death of his roommate. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Jimmie Lee Allen, 59, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
