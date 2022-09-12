ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigating First Street Homicide

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old man inside the residence who sustained at least one stab wound to the...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man sentenced in connection with Troy shooting

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on September 14. Victor previously pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree attempted assault, which is an armed violent felony.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Man stabbed to death in Albany apartment

A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kinney
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Statistics#Violent Crime#Guns
WNYT

Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hot 99.1

Albany Plummets In National University Rankings

The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy