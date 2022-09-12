ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Toledo Plant Exchange set for Oct. 1

Gardeners can bring and swap their labeled plants and gently used garden items during the Toledo Plant Exchange on Oct. 1 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee.

Drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until the exchange begins at 10 a.m.

Attendees may bring healthy plants, which should be weed-free and labeled with the plant's name. Also accepted are gardening tools and paraphernalia.

Attendees will be allowed to select donated items in the "shopping" area from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Everyone will receive at least a few items and those who bring donations will be allowed to take more plants.

Admission is free and the event, a project of Lucas County Master Gardener volunteers and private gardeners since 2005, is rain or shine. Enter via the fairgrounds’ main gate at 1406 Key St.

