Stillwater, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Who’s the top team in Big 12 after Week 2?

The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Come get Slapped!

Upon first being greeted by the dynamic duo of Kevin Douglas, the writer, and David Weber, the director, there was a feeling of excitement at the rehearsals for "Slapped," the upcoming production from the Performing Arts department. As the performers arrived and began their various stretch routines to the tune...
STILLWATER, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma State
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
North West
poncacitynow.com

The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca

The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
PONCA CITY, OK
#Live Music#Wine Bar#Boone Pickens Stadium#Saloon#Linus College#West University Commons#Pet Posse#Iron Monk Brewery#Bingo College Bar#The Student Union
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

National Indian Taco Championship

Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
PAWHUSKA, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.

