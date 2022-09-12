Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Who’s the top team in Big 12 after Week 2?
The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
ocolly.com
Come get Slapped!
Upon first being greeted by the dynamic duo of Kevin Douglas, the writer, and David Weber, the director, there was a feeling of excitement at the rehearsals for "Slapped," the upcoming production from the Performing Arts department. As the performers arrived and began their various stretch routines to the tune...
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Free movies to be shown in OKC parks this fall
Families in Oklahoma City will be able to celebrate fall with a series of free movies.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
poncacitynow.com
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Pet wolf hybrid found wandering NW OKC
An Oklahoma City Police officer put on his little red riding hood Tuesday morning to help capture a big, not-so-bad wolf hybrid who escaped its owners in The Village recently.
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
bartlesvilleradio.com
National Indian Taco Championship
Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
tmpresale.com
Ancient Aliens Live at Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa Jan 20, 2023 – presale code
The Ancient Aliens Live pre-sale password has been added! During this limited time presale period you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy performance tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Ancient Aliens Live’s show in Tulsa do you? Tickets will sell out fast when they go on...
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
