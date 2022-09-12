ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, GA

wfxl.com

GBI: Four arrested in Tifton, $710 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized

Four people have been arrested following a two-month-long drug investigation. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on a drug trafficking investigation that spanned two months. They say the drugs seized have a value of 710 thousand dollars.
TIFTON, GA

