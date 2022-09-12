Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
GBI: Four arrested in Tifton, $710 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized
Four people have been arrested following a two-month-long drug investigation. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on a drug trafficking investigation that spanned two months. They say the drugs seized have a value of 710 thousand dollars.
wfxl.com
Carr: Atlanta woman convicted for neglect and exploitation of the disabled and elderly
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday the successful conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
