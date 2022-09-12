ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Business in brief – Sept. 12, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288w0c_0hryqBWA00

***

The Airport Business Association’s monthly networking event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Airport, 5252 Airport Square Lane. ABA promotes the development of professional relationships and business success. The event will focus on networking and making connections. Click here to register for this free event.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: MommaLuna – leased 2,720 SF of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor represented the landlord); Fedex Office and Print Service, Inc. – renewed its lease of 1,650 SF of retail space at East Parham Place, 8800 Staples Mill Road (Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord); Grace and Peace Center, Inc. – leased 1,200 SF of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor represented the landlord).

***

The United States Postal Service will hold job fairs for city carrier jobs on Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at Virginia Career Works at 4914 Radford Avenue. Each event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, visit usps.com/careers.

***

The Capital Region Workforce Development Board will meet Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East Street. For details, call (804) 652-3220 or visit vcwcapital.com.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 14, 2022

Dominion Energy plans a meeting about a transmission line extension project in Sandston; plans for the new Henrico detox center become more clear; Henrico supervisors approve a noise ordinance amendment; supervisors formally create the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority; supervisors honor a longtime Henrico Schools official; a Henrico company buys a German company; a mac-and-cheese festival is coming this weekend; comedy at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour’ stopping in Henrico Sept. 16

The Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour will visit The McShin Foundation at 2300 Dumbarton Road in Henrico Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate National Recovery Month. Mobilize Recovery is an initiative of the Recovery Advocacy Project and the Voices Project. Its mission is to expand policy to support recovery, create connections to supportive services and engage affected people in meaningful community action. The initiative convenes advocates with lived experience to build capacity for organized civic engagement with new leadership across the country.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

The RVA Kids Fall Consignment Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Road. The sale features gently used and new items for kids ages 0-18 including clothing, toys, books, DVDs, sports equipment, baby items, bikes and more. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The site will close from 11:30 a.m. to noon and reopen with discounts of 50% on many items from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. All church proceeds benefit disadvantaged communities local and beyond. For details, visit rvakidsconsignment.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico Citizen

Henrico 4-H to host open house Oct. 5

Henrico 4-H will hold an open house Wednesday, Oct. 5 to showcase its clubs, camps, contests and volunteer opportunities available for youngsters between the ages of 5 and 19. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Henrico Extension Office in the Henrico County Human Services Building, at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive. Youngsters and teens will be able to register for clubs, fall day camps and other activities as well as talk with 4-H agents, club leaders and youth members.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Sept. 13, 2022

And Vedant Mithawala of Glen Allen graduated in August from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. Both students earned a master’s degree in Information Technology. ***. The following local students were named to the summer 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Amirah Pirbhai, of Glen Allen;...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Sustainable Business#Fairfield Inn#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aba#Libbie Mill Library
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Steven Christopher Flores

Steven Christopher Flores, 44, of Glen Allen, left this world too soon on September 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Flores and daughter, Emma Anne Flores. He is survived by his wife, Courtney Noel Flores; son, Aidan Anthony Flores; son, Colin Grae Flores; father, Ismael Flores; brother, Tony Flores; sister, Dionne Zynmerski; sister, Carmen Pritchard; and extend family and friends.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Henrico Citizen

New Virginia Supreme Court justice is Henrico resident

New Virginia Supreme Court justice Wesley G. Russell, Jr., of Henrico, was formally welcomed to the court Sept. 14 during an investiture ceremony. Russell was named to the seven-member court in June by the Virginia General Assembly to replace retiring justice Donald W. Lemons; his 12-year term began July 1. Russell previously served as a Virginia Court of Appeals judge.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

62nd Annual Denbigh Day Parade And Festival Scheduled For September 17

NEWPORT NEWS—On Saturday, September 17, the City of Newport News and the Denbigh Lions Club will host a day of family fun and entertainment for guests of all ages. The 62nd annual parade officially kicks off the festival at 10am, starting at Denbigh High School, which is located at 259 Denbigh Blvd. The parade route spans approximately one mile down Denbigh Boulevard and Old Courthouse Way Community Center, located at 14302 Courthouse Way, and will end at Sherwood Shopping Center, located at 13771 Warwick Blvd.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy