Business in brief – Sept. 12, 2022

***

The Airport Business Association’s monthly networking event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Airport, 5252 Airport Square Lane. ABA promotes the development of professional relationships and business success. The event will focus on networking and making connections. Click here to register for this free event.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: MommaLuna – leased 2,720 SF of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor represented the landlord); Fedex Office and Print Service, Inc. – renewed its lease of 1,650 SF of retail space at East Parham Place, 8800 Staples Mill Road (Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord); Grace and Peace Center, Inc. – leased 1,200 SF of retail space at West Broad Commons, 9051 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor represented the landlord).

***

The United States Postal Service will hold job fairs for city carrier jobs on Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at Virginia Career Works at 4914 Radford Avenue. Each event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, visit usps.com/careers.

***

The Capital Region Workforce Development Board will meet Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East Street. For details, call (804) 652-3220 or visit vcwcapital.com.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.