Oregon City to re-create history, feature wines and ciders

By Ellen Spitaleri
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
Downtown association hosts events in September to celebrate Oregon Trail Game 5K, then the wine walk is planned

Now that cooler weather is here, it's time for two of the Downtown Oregon City Association's most popular events to return.

First up is the Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sept. 17. Next, the Fall Wine & Cider Walk is planned for Sept. 22.

Oregon Trail 5K

Based on the classic 1980s computer game, the Oregon Trail Game 5K is a fun, yet challenging course through historic Downtown Oregon City. The 5K run has a simple premise — take on the persona of a pioneer in 1848 and get your covered wagon from Missouri to Oregon City without breaking a wagon wheel or losing a relative to dysentery. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40My1W_0hrykbUK00

"Runners make decisions along the way at five different 'decision points.' Here they will choose a direction to get a piece of paper with a barcode. The barcode will tell them whether or not they survived the trek," said Marci Jory, the events and placemaking manager of Downtown Oregon City Association, a nonprofit committed to building community and cultivating commerce in downtown Oregon City.

See the sights

"People often love to dress up as pioneers and they also have a great time discovering if they died along the trail," Jory said.

Jory noted that participants will run up the grand staircase or take the elevator, then they run the promenade and see Willamette Falls and the river and finally, they will also be able to take in the historic McLoughlin neighborhood.

Children are invited to take part in the one-mile Kids Fun Run, a short trek without the interaction that the 5K has.

"We find it is best to keep it simple and the kids still get a medal," Jory said.

She added that the event is "a fun way to celebrate the history of our city, get active and engage with the community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnqQn_0hrykbUK00

Fall Wine & Cider Walk

What Jory likes best about the Fall event is "the sense of energy it brings — people are excited." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hrykbUK00

DOCA hosts the Wine & Cider Walk to "increase a sense of community and bring commerce to retail stores and restaurants," she said.

The walk begins at Liberty Plaza, where participants receive a custom glass and special map for the event. Attendees then embark on a self-guided "sip and stroll" tour visiting participating downtown businesses that open their doors for the walk, each hosting a local winery or cidery.

With the event glass, attendees can sample the unique offerings and meet local wine and cider makers. To-go bottle sales will be available.

Sip and stroll

Wineries and cideries that will be taking part include Tumwater Vineyard, 15 Mile Winery, Willamette Valley Vineyard, Forest Edge Vineyard, Christopher Bridge, Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits, 19 Mile Vineyard, Dobbs Winery, Stone Circle Cider, Queen Orchard, Viola Orchard and 12 Bridge Cider

Oregon City businesses that will be taking part include White Rabbit Black Ink, Mary Rose, Modified Screen printing, Oregon City Records, You Can Leave Your Hat On, Live Edge Salon, Maizee Mae, Margaret and Maxwell, Sweet Masterpiece, Nebbiolo, The Verdict and Arch Bridge Taproom.

"This is a popular event that everyone loves to attend. It is so fun to stroll around town, shop and taste a variety of wines and ciders," Jory said.

"People really love to collect commemorative glasses for each wine or cider event. Folks also say that they love the feel of vibrance of our downtown district and this gives them a fun chance to explore Main Street in a different way," she said.

The purpose of the event is for "people to have fun together. You can meet new people or see people you haven't seen for a while. It's all about watching the connections happen," Jory said.

She added that tickets are limited, so people wanting to attend this event need to preorder them.

Watch out for snakes!

What: The Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run

When: 9-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17

Details: Learn more at downtownoregoncity.org/upcomingevents/2022/oregontrail5k.

Register: runsignup.com/Race/OR/OregonCity/7thAnnualOregonTrailGame5k

Cost: Free for kids; $35 adult registration includes free beer or craft-soda voucher from sponsor Oregon City Brewing Co.

Buy the glass!

What: The Fall Wine & Cider Walk

When: 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 22

Where: Liberty Plaza in downtown Oregon City

Details: This event sells out, so pre-order tickets at doca.ticketleap.com/fall-wine-cider-walk.

Call: 503-802-1640.

Cost: $30 ticket includes a souvenir glass and wine and cider tastings.

Lake Oswego Review

New CEO Marilyn Clint was born to be a Rose Festival champion

She had been chief operating officer for many years, and assumes position vacated by Jeff Curtis.The roots of Marilyn Clint's lifelong love for the Rose Festival grew even before she watched her first parade. Actually, Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and "like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born my older sister was a junior princess." Then, another twist of fate happened to Clint in...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional housing complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro program, but state rent aid has run out.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are being evicted after rental assistance funding has ended from the state of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 News they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon

The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless livesThe text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. But, I...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City ballot travels 12,000 miles for mayoral vote

Exchange student temporarily living in Italy makes her choice in special election.A resident of Oregon City felt it was so important to vote in the special Aug. 23 mayoral election that she asked her father to bring her ballot to her in Europe, where she's an exchange student. A resident of the McLoughlin neighborhood and Reed College student who is studying language in Italy, she asked Pamplin Media Group not to print her name out of privacy concerns. But she agreed to answer questions from a news reporter about why she thinks there should be no excuse for people not...
OREGON CITY, OR
