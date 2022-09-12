ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Northview volleyball ranked 8th in opening state poll of 2022 season

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

The Northview volleyball team is the highest ranked Toledo-area team in the first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the 2022 season

The Wildcats check in at No. 8 in Division I and figure to move up after Saturday’s four-set win over Division I No. 6-ranked Amherst Steele. St. Ursula is No. 15 in the Division I poll.

In Division II, Liberty-Benton checks in at No. 12 (one first-place vote), and Lake is No. 17.

Swanton is No. 18 in the Division III poll, while fellow Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Archbold is tied for 20th.

Toledo, OH
