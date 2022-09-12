Read full article on original website
Texas A&M football is in disarray following a 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. To make things worse, A&M's traditional "Yell Practice" that takes place the night before football games came under scrutiny as well following a cringe-worthy video of an awful attempt at comedy as a yell leader made offensive jokes about Appalachian State.
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
A Madison County man who admitted to the burglary of a Bryan home six years ago has violated terms of his plea agreement for the second time. That led a Brazos County judge to sending 33 year old Robert Strickland to prison to serve a three year sentence. In February...
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
