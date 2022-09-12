ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Three Rudder High Students Arrested For Assaulting A Fourth Student

A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH

After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents

A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY

A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SOMERVILLE, TX
