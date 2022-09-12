ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints Break Franchise Record with Win over Atlanta Falcons

It’s the new 28-3.

Ever since the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI after leading by 25 points in the 3rd Quarter, the franchise has been subject to constant ridiculing and teasing (and they deserve every bit of it!). It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Falcons have caused the Saints a lot of heartache over the years.

Anyone remember Big Ben?

Well, now the Falcons are the victim of another historic comeback, this time by their longtime rival the New Orleans Saints. Down 26-10 in the 4th Quarter, the game was looking hopeless for the Black & Gold. Their offense had been sputtering and looked out of sync. But then Jameis Winston began connecting with star wide receiver Michael Thomas for two touchdowns in the final quarter, as well as former LSU player Jarvis Landry who finished as the team’s leading receiver with 7 catches for 114 yards.

Then, after all the work it took for the Saints to come back and take the 1-point lead at 27-26, they nearly gave the game back to the Falcons by allowing them to get into field goal position.

The 16-point fourth-quarter deficit is the largest the #Saints have overcome to earn a win. Prior to today, the…

Posted by New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 11, 2022

Fortunately, their field goal kicker isn’t as good as ours!

At the end of the day, the Saints left Atlanta with the largest comeback win in franchise history!

As excited as new Head Coach Dennis Allen was about the win, he put it all in perspective.

Yes, the Saints have a lot to clean up but, for now, Saints fans can bask in the glory of giving their longtime rival another historic loss!

Source: New Orleans Saints Break Franchise Record with Win over Atlanta Falcons

