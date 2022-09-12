Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Reveals Its Full Launch Roster
Street Fighter 6 has revealed its full, 18-strong launch roster. The full roster includes a mixture of new and returning characters:. Of course that list doesn't include the fighter your create yourself in World Tour mode. Character customization will include a huge number of options, and will set you heading around the game's Metro City, fighting major characters and learning their Master Actions when you beat them.
IGN
Overwatch 2 New Hero Trailer - Kiriko
Overwatch 2 has revealed its new Support hero, Kiriko, a ninja with ties to Genji and Hanzo. Kiriko uses giant kunai and traditional arts to heal large groups of heroes at once, helped out of course with her Kitsune spirit.
IGN
She-Hulk Episode 5 Series Teases Some Big MCU Superhero Additions in Credits Sequence
Warning: Minor spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 5 up ahead!. Episode 5 of Marvel's She-Hulk was heavy with its references to other MCU characters, which includes that exciting tease involving Daredevil, who will soon make an appearance in the series. Even with all the namedrops and nods, the biggest reference came...
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IGN
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be
While it was a relief to finally learn the team lineup for the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie set to cap off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actual members making up the roster weren’t exactly that exciting. The team led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will...
IGN
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
IGN
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
IGN
Top 10 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time
There’s always something special about a video game remake. Whether it’s fully rebuilt from the ground up or modernized in enough ways to make it feel brand new, it’s always exciting to see our childhood memories in a fresh and polished light.
IGN
Isonzo Video Review
Isonzo reviewed on PC by Luke Winkie. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Isonzo is an eminently approachable World War One game. The firearms and technology might be ancient by modern standards, but anyone who's played a modern first-person shooter can easily start storming the Dolomites and picking off headshots as soon as they boot it up. Developer Blackmill keeps it fast and loose with its historical touchstones, to the point that you can swig from a canteen to give your warfighter a quick stamina buff. It’s more historical fantasy than recreation, and most of its turn-of-last-century touches are revealed to be skin deep. That’s fine, since it allows you to fully participate in battle without knowing who killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand or being able to find the Austro-Hungarian Empire on a map, but it’s all too easy to forget about the time period you’re in and focus on popping off headshots to climb the score board.
IGN
Explore the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Ashfall
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG that is not only set to give players a chance to save humanity in a post-apocalyptic world that honors Eastern cultures in its design, but one that will also feature music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur of Fallout fame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
IGN
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
IGN
How to Play the Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games. Following Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed showcase —...
IGN
The Norse Mythology in God of War: Ragnarok's Latest Trailer
Sony dropped a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at their State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a lot of new imagery and details about how the story of the sequel will depict the Norse version of the end of the universe. Things go down in a very specific way in Norse Mythology, and it seems Sony Santa Monica will be sticking somewhat closely to the source material, as we see multiple shots in the trailer of gods, monsters, and events that tie directly to Ragnarök. There are a ton of little mythological Easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and made note of a few specific details that you might have missed. (We’ve also added a little context along the way!)
IGN
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
IGN
CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE: FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert Celebrates the Music of FINAL FANTASY
2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY franchise. Since the original launched in 1987, FINAL FANTASY has captured the hearts and minds of millions worldwide, with its music playing a massive part in its appeal. To honor this milestone, a brand new FINAL FANTASY piano concert, produced by Square Enix, called CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE is headed to more than 45 cities around the world in celebration of the music of this critically-acclaimed series.
Comments / 0