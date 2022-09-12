‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq & Kanan Finally Bond, Lou Lou Is Tired of Camacho’s Hating

T his week on Raising Kanan , Raq takes Kanan camping so they can bond, Jukebox gets closer to her mother through music, and Detective Burke gets even deeper into her partner’s business.

Raq & Kanan Go Camping

A fter watching her son stop by Detective Howard’s house in last week’s episode , Raq decides to take Kanan camping as a way to bond with her son. Of course, when it comes to Raq, there are no days off from running her drug business, so what Kanan doesn’t know is that trip will also serve as a way for them to dispose of a body.

Remember that super Raq killed for getting too bold with her? Well, he was the reason the apartment stunk because Marvin put the dead body in the wall, and now he is rotting. Raq tasked Marvin with taking the body out of the wall and prepping him for the trip upstate. Marvin puts the rotting corpse in the back of a car they used to drive to the camping site.

Kanan doesn’t want to go, but he has no choice. When they arrive, a young white girl catches Kanan’s eye, and they hit it off instantly. The mother and son also don’t know they are being followed by two of Sal Boselli’s goons. The plan is to take out Raq while sparing Kanan because the rule is they don’t kill kids. One of the men is a full-blown-racist, and he wants both Raq and Kanan dead.

Kanan uses a moment to escape so he can chill with the white girl, but the racist goon decides to intervene even though his partner told him not to. Thankfully, Raq shows up in time to intervene before things get out of hand. At the same time, she had no idea how close to death she was.

Lou Lou Finally Puts Crown Camacho On Notice

L ou Lou finally takes his frustration out on his business partner. During a meeting with a popular radio disc jockey, Lou Lou is passionately happy about his new artist and thinks she is ready for the big time.

The radio personality and Crown think otherwise, and they clown Lou Lou in a separate room. After the meeting, Lou Lou punches Crown in the face after he label’s him as just the “money guy” during the discussion. Camacho gets upset and frustrated that he is constantly being bullied by Lou Lou and pulls out a gun.

Lou Lou dares him to use it, and Crown hesitates. Lou Lou warns him just because he makes gangster music doesn’t mean he is one, and Lou Lou walks off.

After talking with Kanan earlier, Jukebox finally listens to the tape Camacho gave her at Famous’ housewarming party. She is upset when she hears Lou Lou’s new artist singing the song she wrote. Jukebox decides to check Zisa about stealing her song, and the singer tells her she didn’t steal it. It was given to her by Lou Lou.

Jukebox heads to the studio to talk to her Uncle about the song, and Lou Lou apologizes for not telling or asking her but tries to convince her that getting writing credits is just as good as singing a song. Jukebox is not trying to hear it and leaves the studio still upset.

Famous Gets Another Chance

L ou Lou also decides to give Famous another chance after the wannabe rapper comes into the studio begging for another shot. Famous pleads with Lou Lou telling him that he had nothing to do with his sister and Crown’s shenanigans. Lou Lou tells Famous he is willing to work with him and tells him to focus and start writing.

But, it looks like Crown is on thin ice with Lou Lou after Famous and Jukebox revealed Crown is on some sneaky tip. He better move carefully in the future. If Lou Lou finds out Crown is working with Raq to get him out of the music business, that could be his end.

Jukebox Bonds With Her Momma Through Music

J ukebox is still not getting along with her father, Marvin,, but that’s not the case with her mom. Jukebox attends her mother’s church choir practice and gets invited to showcase her singing talents.

The usually shy character sings the roof off of the church impressing everyone, including her mom, the choir director, and even the boy who tried to hit on her while watching her mother work.

In a rare moment, we finally see a happy Jukebox. Let’s see how long this lasts, though.

Detective Burke Gets Some Information On Howard

D espite being warned, Detective Howard is still trying to figure out what is happening with Howard. She decides to bring in the prostitute that Howard usually spends time with. Burke threatens to have the city take her child, and that gets her to reveal that Howard told her he has a teenage son.

Howard links up with the call girl, and she reveals that she told Burke about his son, and he is not happy about that. Howard kicks the woman out of his house in anger, leaving us to wonder how he will deal with his snooping partner.

Raq and Kanan Finally Bond

A fter the incident, Raq and Kanan finally bond. Kanan tells his mother he does want to take over the family business eventually, something he wasn’t so sure he wanted to do.

After having a mother/son conversation, Raq reveals the other reason they are in the Catskill Mountains, to dispose of that body. Kanan and Raq both grab shovels and get to digging. After they get rid of the body, it’s time to head back home, and Raq tells Kanan to take back the cabin keys but to say away from the white girl.

Of course, Kanan doesn’t listen, so while he’s trying to hook up with the white girl, his mother is trying to fend off the Italian assassin. Raq manages to get the best of him using a knife she bought; things are not going too well with Kanan, who is fighting the other goon. Kanan’s white boo manages to run back to the cabin to tell Raq that Kanan is in trouble, and both she and the would-be assassin show up in the nick of time to save Kanan.

The assassin shoots his partner in the leg, and Raq tells him to tell her boss that she is willing to talk but that they have to let her and Kanan leave safely. The goon agrees, much to the dismay of his partner.

Meanwhile, back in the city, Uncle Marvin could be in danger of violating his parole after a police car sneaks up on him while he is snooping on the white woman who snitched on him. It looks like Raq was right about white women. They are nothing but trouble.

