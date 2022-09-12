Read full article on original website
Penn College celebrates National Surgical Technologists Week
Students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s surgical technology major are joining hospitals and colleges throughout the country in observing National Surgical Technologists Week, Sept. 18-24. National Surgical Technologists Week is a promotional event of the Association of Surgical Technologists to celebrate those who work in the field. Surgical technologists...
Penn College on Military Times ‘Best for Vets: Colleges’ list
Pennsylvania College of Technology is among more than 300 higher-education institutions recognized in the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges list. This year’s Best for Vets: Colleges survey featured schools that answered more than 70 questions on their services and programs for military students, whether active-duty, veteran, or families and dependents of service members.
An eye for involvement
Penn College’s recent Fall Fusion and the Part-Time Job Fair, moved into the Bush Campus Center by inhospitable weather, provided students with ample occasion to get connected or get a job! Participants could learn more about student organizations, campus resources and recreation, and employment prospects. All were entered for chances to win prizes, and there were giveaways to reinforce the day’s message of engagement.
Outdoor Recruitment Days = inside track on tomorrow
Two more Recruitment Days in the coming week will feature about 40 employers eager to meet – and quite possibly hire! – Penn College students and alumni from various majors within the School of Engineering Technologies. Tuesday, Sept. 20 – architecture and sustainable design, building construction, civil engineering...
Art of the State displays professor’s ink drawing
An ink drawing by David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, is among artwork selected for the 55th annual Art of the State exhibition at The State Museum of Pennsylvania. The exhibit opened Sept. 11 and will be on view through Jan. 15 at...
Corporate partner reaffirms electrical safety in return visit
A safety demonstration, as shockingly eye-opening as it is thoroughly crowd-pleasing, returned to a Penn College parking lot on Wednesday. Three employees of PPL Electric Utilities (Jared Dyer, Doug Haupt and Chad Waltman) enlightened a main campus audience through the Live Line Electrical Safety Exhibit: a 7,200-volt distribution grid that uses live wires, utility poles and transformers to make abundantly clear the dangers associated with electricity. The utility’s well-trained and protectively attired staff employs ladders, gloves, shovels and other tools in a controlled outdoor environment to recreate the sparks, flames, smoke and crackling that occur when items come in contact with live electrical lines. It was the third college appearance for the attraction – first invited last fall by faculty in the School of Engineering Technologies – that makes frequent free appearances across a 29-county service area, sharing vital information with first responders and other interested audiences. PPL Electrical Utilities is among Penn College’s Corporate Tomorrow Makers, collaborating in a mutually beneficial partnership for student success and innovation.
