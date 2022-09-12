ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

9/11 remembrance blood drive sees high turnout

TERRE HAUTE, VINCENNES, Ind./ ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — With Sunday marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, WTWO along with several community partners teamed up to honor the lives lost on that tragic day. A blood drive was held at several different sites across the Wabash...
VINCENNES, IN
ISU Bat Festival returns to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A long-running program is returning to the Indiana State University campus after pausing during the pandemic. The 16th ISU Bat Festival is set to return to campus and Dobbs Park Saturday, September 17. “Bats are amazing mammals that swim through the air to catch...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo approves plan to pay off jail debt early

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Vigo County Council approved a plan that is expected to pay off the new county jail’s debt ten years early on Tuesday. The local income special purpose tax that is used to fund the new Vigo County Jail is bringing in more revenue than expected. These funds would be put into a special reserve that could pay off the jail debt early.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Olympian Nancy Kerrigan visits ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University kicked off its Speaker Series at the Tilson Auditorium on Tuesday. The first guest speaker was two-time Olympic medalist figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Kerrigan is one of the most recognizable sports icons over the last 25 years. One of her most...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
SULLIVAN, IN

