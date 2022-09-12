TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Vigo County Council approved a plan that is expected to pay off the new county jail’s debt ten years early on Tuesday. The local income special purpose tax that is used to fund the new Vigo County Jail is bringing in more revenue than expected. These funds would be put into a special reserve that could pay off the jail debt early.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO