Jobs in NJ erase pandemic losses — but here’s how economy changed
TRENTON – Employment in New Jersey has finally fully recovered from the losses suffered during the economic shutdowns imposed in the first months of the pandemic, according to preliminary estimates released by the state Thursday. Estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report a record-high number of...
Study Says New Jersey Is Among America’s Least Friendly States
This is going to be the least shocking news you hear all day. New Jersey is not among America's most friendly states. Anyone who has spent a minute in the Garden State knows that politeness isn't always on the top of our daily to-do lists, and the statistics fully back up that point.
Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey
If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
This Major New Jersey Retailer Is Making Some Big Changes Soon
Given the option, I'll always physically go to a store if I need to pick something up. There are occasions though were the day just gets away from me, and all of a sudden I realize I need a few last-minute things and don't have time to grab them on my own.
Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program
That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
Unbelievable, This Thanksgiving Must Have Could Cost NJ A Fortune This Year
It's a loaded question, most holidays headed into this time of the year are awesome!. Thanksgiving though is one of my favorites; waking up and watching the parades, drinking coffee while getting the pies and desserts ready to go in the oven, it's just a fun day. I'm even more...
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
Important health alert if you got beef recipes from HelloFresh
A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits because of a possible connection to E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America
Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey
Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August
While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
Fact check: When will NJ ban the sale of gas-powered cars?
The state of California recently announced it will ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. While no announcement has been made so far, New Jersey may soon unveil a plan to do the exact same thing. According to Ray Cantor, the vice president of government affairs for the...
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
Attention New Jersey Coffee Lovers: There’s A Recall On Popular Starbucks Beverage
Heads up to Starbucks lovers; we have another recall that all coffee drinkers should know about. According to NJ.com, the recall is for Starbucks' prepackaged Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage because the drink could have metal fragments. That is definitely not the morning beverage I would prefer. Man,...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Colorful sunset alert for NJ: Due to wildfire smoke and dry air
There is something special, magical, and romantic about a New Jersey sunset. (A sunrise too.) Especially in the summertime. Especially when the reds, oranges, and yellows are especially vivid. Well here you go, New Jersey. Get those cameras and smartphones ready, as signs point toward some spectacular sunrises and sunsets...
NJ public workers protest proposed higher health-care premiums
TRENTON – Public workers protested Tuesday outside the Statehouse Annex, seeking to pressure the state not to approve significant increases in health care premiums at a meeting Wednesday. Increases for public worker health plans vary from 12% to 24%, depending on the plan and whether they’re state, local or...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
New Jersey Bar Challenge, We Need To Up Your Bloody Mary Game
New Jersey can usually do no wrong in my eyes. I love it here. I had to move all around the country for my radio career and I always longed to come back home. I'm here and all is right with the world, but I did realize something during my travels. New Jersey needs to up their bloody mary game.
Can You Be Fired For Positive Marijuana Test? New Jersey Finally Gives Relieving Answer
The second marijuana got legalized in New Jersey, everyone I knew went into celebration mode. But this new law also lead to a bunch of follow up questions:. And of course, what rules are needed when it comes to marijuana in New Jersey's workforce?. According to APP.com, New Jersey officials...
