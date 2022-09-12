ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program

That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
Beach Radio

Important health alert if you got beef recipes from HelloFresh

A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits because of a possible connection to E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
Beach Radio

Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America

Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
Beach Radio

2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey

Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
Beach Radio

U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August

While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
Beach Radio

Colorful sunset alert for NJ: Due to wildfire smoke and dry air

There is something special, magical, and romantic about a New Jersey sunset. (A sunrise too.) Especially in the summertime. Especially when the reds, oranges, and yellows are especially vivid. Well here you go, New Jersey. Get those cameras and smartphones ready, as signs point toward some spectacular sunrises and sunsets...
Beach Radio

NJ public workers protest proposed higher health-care premiums

TRENTON – Public workers protested Tuesday outside the Statehouse Annex, seeking to pressure the state not to approve significant increases in health care premiums at a meeting Wednesday. Increases for public worker health plans vary from 12% to 24%, depending on the plan and whether they’re state, local or...
Beach Radio

