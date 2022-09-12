BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head coach Brett Reed has announced the addition of Sean Hoehn to the Mountain Hawks' coaching staff. Hoehn comes to Lehigh after spending the 2021-22 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at Sacred Heart University, where he was also a standout player from 2015-19. "We are pleased to welcome Sean into our program," Reed said. "Sean's passion, warm personality and impressive journey through basketball stood out in the interview process. I believe Sean will have an immediate impact with our current student-athletes and will promote their development. This will be done with his direct contact on the court where he teaches advanced skills to our players and will be done through his mentoring and investment into their Lehigh experience. Sean will compliment an already strong staff of coaches and I am eager to see his positive impact on this season and beyond."

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO