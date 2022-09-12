Read full article on original website
Mountain Hawks Emphasize Tradition as They Prepare to Host Lafayette
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two meets into the 2022 season, the Mountain Hawks will compete in one of their most important meets this year: the Lafayette dual meet. The Lehigh women's cross country team will be the first program to take on Lafayette this year, hosting the Leopards on Friday at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course in the Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. The women will run a 6k beginning at 5:15 p.m. as they search for their 17th consecutive victory over Lafayette.
Patriot League Recognizes Trailblazers of Distinction During the 50th Anniversary of Title IX
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Patriot League in conjunction with its 10 full-member institutions has announced its Trailblazers of Distinction to recognize the accomplishments of some of their most impactful women leaders during the Title IX era. The League worked closely with staff from each of its institutions to identify and...
Lehigh Welcomes Richmond in Home Opener as Part of Family Weekend
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After opening Patriot League play with a hard-earned 21-19 victory at Georgetown last weekend, the Lehigh football team opens its home schedule Saturday as the Richmond Spiders visit Goodman Stadium as part of Family Weekend, presented by PSECU. Lehigh climbed out of an early 10-0 hole,...
Mountain Hawks Drop Five-Setter to Visiting FDU
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In its final match before the start of Patriot League play Lehigh fell to FDU 3-2 Tuesday night inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks battled back from a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth set with a strong 25-12 win in the fourth, but the visiting Knights pulled away to win the deciding set 15-7 to defeat Lehigh for the first time since 2007.
Lewandowski '07 Returns To Lehigh Athletics Department In Dual Role
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Gina Lewandowski is coming home. The 2007 Lehigh graduate and two-time Patriot League Player of the Year retired from professional soccer in July after a 15-year playing career and is returning to her alma mater in a dual role. Lewandowski will be working with Lehigh Athletics' Sports Performance team while also serving as an assistant coach for the women's soccer program.
Reed Announces Addition of Sean Hoehn to Men's Basketball Coaching Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head coach Brett Reed has announced the addition of Sean Hoehn to the Mountain Hawks' coaching staff. Hoehn comes to Lehigh after spending the 2021-22 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at Sacred Heart University, where he was also a standout player from 2015-19. "We are pleased to welcome Sean into our program," Reed said. "Sean's passion, warm personality and impressive journey through basketball stood out in the interview process. I believe Sean will have an immediate impact with our current student-athletes and will promote their development. This will be done with his direct contact on the court where he teaches advanced skills to our players and will be done through his mentoring and investment into their Lehigh experience. Sean will compliment an already strong staff of coaches and I am eager to see his positive impact on this season and beyond."
