Nurses continue strike, pickets outside Twin Ports hospitals
DULUTH — The Minnesota Nurses Association continued its strike at Twin Ports hospitals Tuesday as nurses fight for safe staffing levels, protection at work, nurse retention and fair wages and benefits in their new contracts. The strike will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Judith L. “Judie” Strandberg
Nov. 25, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Judith L. “Judie” Strandberg, 79, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, Sept. 8, in Bayshore Residence. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior. Pastor Joel Huenemann will officiate.
Jeffery P. Brokaw
Jeffery P. Brokaw, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, MN. Jeff was born in Superior, WI on December 25, 1959, to Ronald Brokaw and Edith (Moe) Brokaw. He spent his whole life in Superior. He worked at Dan’s Feed Bin...
Mary Jackelen
Mary A. (Hanson) Jackelen, age 72 of Eau Claire went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 5, 2022 in Altoona. Mary was born on June 10, 1950 in Superior, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Laura Hanson. Mary graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, WI in 1968....
Alan James “Jimmy” Lisdahl
Alan James “Jimmy” Lisdahl, 78, of Lake Nebagamon passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI with his loving family by his side. Alan was born in Superior on May 20, 1944, the son of Ingwald and Edna (Isaacson) Lisdahl. He graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1962. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War (1968-1972). He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and worked for RTE/Cooper Power Systems, retiring as an Employee Relations Manager. Many have expressed that at work he was a compassionate man who put people first and also knew how to throw a great party.
Prep report: Chastey hat trick lifts Hunters
DULUTH — Duluth Denfeld senior Parker Chastey picked up a hat trick and two assists to lift the Hunters to a 5-3 win over Hermantown Tuesday at Public Schools Stadium. Chastey’s first goal came about 10 minutes into the game when he headed the ball toward Hawks’ goal. The ball came back to Chastey and he punched it past Hermantown goalie Sterling Trok.
George Edward Rogers
George Edward Rogers, passed away on September 7, 2022. George was born on June 11, 1927, to Fred and Mary Rogers in Cable, Wisconsin. George was a proud WWII Marine and retired sheet metal worker. He was kind and loyal to his family and friends, and was so sensitive and loved so deeply that he could cry at the drop of a hat, such as at a favorite niece’s wedding, introducing another favorite niece as his “other daughter”, getting hugs saying goodbye after a visit with family, including the great-grandchildren he loved dearly, hearing someone say they love him, or as another favorite niece says “hey handsome”. Dad loved nature, and hunting and fishing.
