Alan James “Jimmy” Lisdahl, 78, of Lake Nebagamon passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI with his loving family by his side. Alan was born in Superior on May 20, 1944, the son of Ingwald and Edna (Isaacson) Lisdahl. He graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1962. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War (1968-1972). He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and worked for RTE/Cooper Power Systems, retiring as an Employee Relations Manager. Many have expressed that at work he was a compassionate man who put people first and also knew how to throw a great party.

1 DAY AGO