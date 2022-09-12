Read full article on original website
Nornickel to raise employees' stake in the firm within 10 years - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, the top shareholder at mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM), on Saturday proposed a 10-year programme that would raise the equity holdings of individuals, including that of its employees, to 25% from 10% now.
