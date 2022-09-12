Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Fall expected to be unseasonably warm in Kentuckiana this year; Here's why
The latest three month seasonal outlook anticipates warmer than normal conditions for the Ohio Valley, especially in the short term. Autumn officially begins Sept. 22 and 9:04 p.m., but the heat won’t be leaving right when summer ends. Temperatures are forecast to return to the lower and even middle...
WHAS 11
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
WHAS 11
J-Town's Gaslight Festival in Full Swing
Festival season is here and what better way to kick off Fall is the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown. Reporter Elle Bottom spoke with Deanna Karem with the Jeffersontown Chamber, Gary Hayden from Third Turn Brewing, and R&R Band. To learn more details about this year's festival, click here.
Comments / 0