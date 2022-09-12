ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvadoran Businesses Omit Bitcoin From Their Technological Innovation Plans

Bitcoin does not seem to represent a viable commercial or financial tool to the private sector of the Central American country. Entrepreneurs are promoting a business innovation event in which Bitcoin doesn’t feature as the central axis. Studies conducted so far reveal low use of cryptocurrency in day-to-day business...
