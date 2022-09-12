ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

K99

Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024

Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Christian preachers are back on campus with even more to say

On Monday, Christian preachers gathered outside the Andrew G. Clark Building and the Lory Student Center waving flags and handing out flyers. The speakers are not a part of a church or an organization. They are siblings who have made it to all 50 states to spread their message. The six brothers and sisters travel around the country stopping to preach at various college campuses.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?

Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
LOVELAND, CO
FOX31 Denver

What is a bug-out bag?

The Denver Office of Emergency Management announced it will give away bug-out bags to help people prepare to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness Month.
lamarledger.com

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022. The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

