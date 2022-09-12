Read full article on original website
Related
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital
We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas
Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
A Big Collection of Rare Vehicles Going to Auction in Marshall, Texas
Wives and girlfriends, you will not like this news. Why? Because your boyfriend or husband is gonna want to have one or two of these rare vehicles to go on a weekend drive. These vehicles range from Mercedes to Ferrari to Porsche from various decades. Its a pretty impressive collection of vehicles along with a large amount of rare memorabilia that would look great in anyone's garage. Let's get some more details on the Gene Ponder Collection going up for auction in Marshall, Texas later this month (September 2022).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edom Art Festival still makes its mark after 50 years
EDOM, Texas (KETK) – This years Edom Art Festival is taking place Oct. 8 and 9. The festival, which was first held in 1972, brings artists from all over the region to East Texas to exhibit their art. The event is organized by the Edom Craft Community, a nonprofit ran by the local artists, many […]
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Skelly
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX
I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
Texas African American Museum Announces Fundraiser & Gala
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler just finished their first round of renovations and is back open to the public on weekends for visitors. There's still more work to do to properly tell the story of Black History in East Texas and beyond so in the coming months there's going to be a few fund raisers to help them reach their goals.
KLTV
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Local Customer RAVES Over Excellent Experience at Tractor Supply in Tyler, TX
Recently, a Tyler, Texas area woman shared her thoughts about a recent visit to one of the Tractor Supply Stores on an online social media group page. And frankly, we hear so much bad news every single day, sharing stories like this that celebrate excellence in our East Texas workforce is like a breath of fresh air.
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
‘He needs more prayers than ever’: Troup community making 1,000 t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The community gathered on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Troup to make t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid, a high school junior, who was hospitalized after a football injury on Sept. 9. Mandi Braswell, who is close to the family and other local residents helped organize the t-shirt event, and […]
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0