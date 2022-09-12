BINGHAMTON, NY – Tuesday’s game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to the excessive amount of rain that fell at Mirabito Stadium causing unplayable conditions, as well as in the interest of player safety. The game will be made up at a future date to be determined.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO