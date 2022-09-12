Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
Alleged Coolant Thief at Missouri Pressed Metals Issued Summons
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Sedalia Police responded to Missouri Pressed Metals, 1200 East Boonville, in regards to a theft of coolant from the business. And on Wednesday, Sept, 14, the suspect in the case was located near the intersection of 16th and Thompson Avenue. 42-year-old Joseph Thurman of Sedalia confessed...
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas reopens following crash
A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near 7th Street Trafficway after mulch was spilled on the highway.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri
Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.
MoDOT Employees And Clinton Community Save Driver’s Life
Missouri Department of Transportation employees who happened to be working nearby helped save a couple after their truck and stock trailer containing two horses left southbound Highway 13 near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and wound up at the bottom of a steep shoulder embankment after the driver appeared to experience a sudden medical emergency. This is according to a news release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
kmmo.com
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
kchi.com
Three Injured In Ray County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers went to the 300 block of McAnally Court for a follow up call on another incident. Officers made contact with two parties, and ran their information through Dispatch. A full order of protection was confirmed to be in place between both parties, with one as the protected party. Jason Jean Spencer, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges of Violation Of A Full Order of Protection.
KMBC.com
Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ramp to U.S. 36 Eastbound Closed in Chillicothe After Morning Crash
A ramp in Chillicothe is closed after a morning accident. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the ramp from U.S. 65 to U.S. 36 eastbound is closed due to an accident around 4:55 this morning. Motorists will need to use an alternate route until further notice.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
KCKPD: Elderly man stepped in front of truck while trying to cross the street
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department closed several blocks of the busy Metropolitan Avenue Wednesday morning for an investigation into a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Police closed Metropolitan between 41st Street and 44th Street, just to the east of I-635. Motorists are advised to...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Investigation underway after body found near road in Blue Summit
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.
