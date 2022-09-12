My darling mother set an example of selfless duty which I vow to follow, says emotional King Charles in historic address

EMOTIONAL Charles pledged to follow his beloved mother's selfless duty as he gave a speech to MPs and Peers in a historic address.

The Monarch sat solemnly as he listed to tributes from the Speakers of the Commons and Lords.

King Charles III addressed MPs and Peers in a historic speech Credit: PA

He looked emotional as the audience sang God Save the King Credit: Getty

The Monarch and Queen Camilla sat in thrones at Westminster Hall Credit: PA

Charles looked sombre as tributes were paid to his mother Credit: BBC

The couple stood during the national anthem Credit: AFP

Trumpets had heralded their arrival this morning Credit: AFP

The King praised his mother's dedication to the nation Credit: AFP

Liz Truss in Westminster Hall this morning Credit: AFP

King Charles III said: "We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples.

"While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

It comes as...

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

The Monarch also thanked MPs and Peers for their kind words and said they "touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the Queen, meant to us all".

Following the address, the audience sung a moving rendition of God Save the King that left the Monarch looking emotional.

King Charles earlier arrived at Westminster Palace in good spirits, sharing a joke as he entered Westminster Hall in morning suit.

Fanfare trumpets had heralded his arrival at the historic ceremony.

Dignitaries bowed their heads as he passed, smiling and nodding.

He was joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they both sat in golden thrones.

Around 900 Parliamentarians gathered in Westminster Hall to witness the spectacle.

PM Liz Truss, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former PM Boris Johnson were among those in attendance.

Lord Speaker Lord McFall of Alcluith paid tribute to the Queen's "inspiring reign of deep and unparalleled devotion" as he pledged loyalty to the new King on behalf of the House of Lords.

Addressing Charles in Westminster Hall, he said: "Your Majesty, I welcome you and Her Majesty the Queen Consort to Parliament today on this solemn occasion.

"Her late Majesty, our treasured Queen and your beloved and deeply missed mother came here to Westminster Hall many times to receive the congratulations of her loyal subjects in the two houses of Parliament and to celebrate with them historic landmarks and her long life of dedicated public service.

"She was both a leader to and a servant of her people. Her humility and integrity commanded the respect and captured the imagination of peoples and nations across the globe."

He added: "Her late Majesty's joyous, unstinting and reassuring presence across the years made it difficult to contemplate that her long and inspiring reign of deep and unparalleled devotion would ever end.

"We and the nation closed our eyes to this inevitability. But it has ended."

Just minutes before the King was due to speak, Prince Harry released a statement paying tribute to the "everlasting grace" and "infectious smile" of his granny.

The Prince said: "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Harry offered an olive branch to his dad as he takes up his new role as monarch.

The Duke of Sussex said: "We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III".

Westminster Hall, which was built in 1097 under William II, has hosted speeches by esteemed dignitaries including Nelson Mandela and the Pope.

In 2002, the Queen Mother lay in state in the grand building for three days.

Queen Elizabeth will also lie in state from Wednesday this week until the state funeral on Monday.

Members of the public are expected to queue for around 11 hours to view the coffin and pay their respects.

Across Friday and Saturday, MPs and peers delivered passionate tributes to Queen Elizabeth in Parliament.

Liz Truss hailed the late monarch as “one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known”.

After the King addresses Parliament at 10am, he will travel to Edinburgh, where a Ceremony of the Keys will take place at the Palace of Holyrood House.

Following the Ceremony of the Keys, the King will join the procession of the Queen's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral.

Then, the King and the Queen Consort, accompanied by other royal family members, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral.

The King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, followed by the presiding officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Monarch also thanked MPs and Peers for their kind words

The King and Queen's Consort arrive at the Hall

Tributes were paid to the late Queen

Royal guards walk in Westminster Hall signalled his arrival