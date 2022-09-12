ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh Welcomes Richmond in Home Opener as Part of Family Weekend

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After opening Patriot League play with a hard-earned 21-19 victory at Georgetown last weekend, the Lehigh football team opens its home schedule Saturday as the Richmond Spiders visit Goodman Stadium as part of Family Weekend, presented by PSECU. Lehigh climbed out of an early 10-0 hole,...
Brown and Flight: Episode 1

Check out the first episode of Brown and Flight from the 2022 season. Lehigh head coach. and players recap the win against Georgetown to start out 1-0 in the Patriot League and preview the home opener vs. Richmond this Saturday.
Reed Announces Addition of Sean Hoehn to Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head coach Brett Reed has announced the addition of Sean Hoehn to the Mountain Hawks' coaching staff. Hoehn comes to Lehigh after spending the 2021-22 season as the Director of Basketball Operations at Sacred Heart University, where he was also a standout player from 2015-19. "We are pleased to welcome Sean into our program," Reed said. "Sean's passion, warm personality and impressive journey through basketball stood out in the interview process. I believe Sean will have an immediate impact with our current student-athletes and will promote their development. This will be done with his direct contact on the court where he teaches advanced skills to our players and will be done through his mentoring and investment into their Lehigh experience. Sean will compliment an already strong staff of coaches and I am eager to see his positive impact on this season and beyond."
Lewandowski '07 Returns To Lehigh Athletics Department In Dual Role

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Gina Lewandowski is coming home. The 2007 Lehigh graduate and two-time Patriot League Player of the Year retired from professional soccer in July after a 15-year playing career and is returning to her alma mater in a dual role. Lewandowski will be working with Lehigh Athletics' Sports Performance team while also serving as an assistant coach for the women's soccer program.
