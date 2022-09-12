Auburndale Volleyball’s Josie Ertl and Maggie Baltus Voted OnFocus Athletes of the Week, August 28 to September 3

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Sweeps Spencer
25-23, 25-16 , 25-19 Kills: Reese Grimm – 9 BrynnFriday – 4 Blocks: Brynn Friday – 5 — Aces: Reese Grimm – 4 Brooke Grossman- 2 Assists: Brooke Grossman – 8 — Digs- Reese Grimm – 16 Angelina Rees- 9 Spencer stats:...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Volleyball Shuts Down D.C. Everest
Marshfield defeated DCEverest 3-0. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in...
onfocus.news
Stratford Rolls Nekoosa in CWC-Large Win
The Stratford Tigers rolled Nekoosa in CWC-Large Play by a score of 49-14. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great...
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Triumphs at Auburndale Tourney
The Stratford Tigers triumphed over area teams at the Auburndale Volleyball Tournament, defeating Columbus Catholic in the Championship Match 25-23, 18-25, 16-14. Sonia Peterson had 4 aces, Kalyn Schueller collected 11 kills and Ava Weix had 12 digs in the championship math win. Stratford results:. Stratford def Spencer 25-20, 25-21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Merrill Soccer Gets Win over Lakeland
Northland – Jack Hahn (PK) Follow our teams on: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Football’s Trayton Weber Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, September 4 to September 10
Nearly 1000 voters came out to support the area’s top athletes for the September 4 to September 10. The voting came to a tight battle at the top, with just 12 votes separating the top two places. Auburndale Football’s Trayton Weber won the tile as OnFocus Athlete of the...
onfocus.news
Amherst Volleyball Sweeps Shiocton
Amherst defeated Shiocton in CWC play, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20 OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Edgar Volleyball Comes Back to Down Auburndale
Edgar defeated Auburndale In Marawood Conference Volleyball, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25 and 25-23. Brianna Weiler had 20 digs for the Eagles. Josie Ertl collected 14 digs and Ashlynn Grimm picked up 31 assists. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Spencer Volleyball Tripped Up by Owen-Withee
STATS: Reports – Hudl (3) OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Shut Out by Tri-County
13-25, 12-25, 7-25 Kills; Reese Grimm- 4 Brooke Grossman- 2 Assists : Brooke Grossman – 6 Vanessa Pelot – 3 — Digs: Reese Grimm & Kaylee Jacobson – 11 each. “We got outmatched by a very good team tonight. They were big and didn’t make mistakes. We did some good things but they were too much for us tonight,” explained Pittsville Head Coach Buff Heller.
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Takes Down Colby
Stratford wins in straight sets vs Colby. 27 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 15 “It was a rough night for the Colby Hornets, we put up a good fight but ran out of gas at the end. Our youth showed tonight, with 11 service errors and 25 hitting errors,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen.
onfocus.news
Bloomer Sweeps Cadott Volleyball
Bloomer defeated Cadott in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Stevens Point Tennis Shuts Out Merrill
STEVENS POINT – 7, MERRILL HIGH – 0 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Lauren Cohrs, MERRILL HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Sarah Rell, MERRILL HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT...
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic Volleyball Gets Comeback Win over Stratford
The Lady Cards battled once again for a match win. We struggled to find a rhythm in the first set, falling behind 1-5. Stratford came prepared with confidence, loud energy, and scrappy defense leaving few holes for us to score. After dropping the first set, we had to reset, focus on fundamentals, and strategize against their big swings. We zeroed in on blocking, serving, and digs and reduced our errors to come out victorious in sets 2, 3, and 4.
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Wallace Linzmeier
Wallace L. Linzmeier, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, where a visitation is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick and Aaron Linzmeier, Troy and Mason Kollross, Geremiah Schuette, and Isaac Linzmeier.
onfocus.news
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
onfocus.news
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Wood County
TOWN OF PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On September 16, 2022 at 2:26 a.m. Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a motorcycle crash on STH 54 near Green Grove Ln in the Township of Port Edwards, Wood County. Initial investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling westbound on...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods encourages Food for Neighbors donations during Family Meals Month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods is celebrating Family Meals Month in September with a variety of programs, insights and recipe ideas to encourage families to enjoy meals together and help others achieve family meals as well. This year’s campaign focuses on helping families across the state of Wisconsin...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire & Police Commission Discusses Revenue Options
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Fire & Police Commission this morning discussed additional Fire Department revenue options as the EMS Enterprise Fund faces a more than $600,000 deficit. Multiple concurrent calls have been a contributing factor to the increase in overtime and staffing challenges at the department. With the...
Comments / 0