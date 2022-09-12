Auburndale Volleyball’s Josie Ertl and Maggie Baltus Voted OnFocus Athletes of the Week, August 28 to September 3

The Lady Cards battled once again for a match win. We struggled to find a rhythm in the first set, falling behind 1-5. Stratford came prepared with confidence, loud energy, and scrappy defense leaving few holes for us to score. After dropping the first set, we had to reset, focus on fundamentals, and strategize against their big swings. We zeroed in on blocking, serving, and digs and reduced our errors to come out victorious in sets 2, 3, and 4.

STRATFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO