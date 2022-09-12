ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres

By Matthew Moreno
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park.

They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.

Both of those have come against the Padres, and with Joe Musgrove starting each game. The Padres’ right-hander is responsible for allowing three of Turner’s four home runs in those contests.

It’s noteworthy in that earlier this year, Musgrove said he didn’t consider Turner much of a threat in the Dodgers’ lineup.

Sandwiched between Turner’s two home runs was a solo shot from Chris Taylor to tie the game in the fifth inning, Max Muncy putting the Dodgers ahead with a two-run single in the sixth, and an RBI base hit from Trea Turner. Muncy also walked with the bases loaded before Turner’s grand slam that reached the upper deck in left field.

Trea Turner punctuated the Dodgers’ scoring with a solo home run that reached the third level of the Western Metal Supply Co. building. That gave Turner a 20-20 season.

On the mound, the Dodgers received more of the same from Andrew Heaney. He surrendered another home run, marking a fifth consecutive start that’s been the case, but held the Padres to two runs (one earned) and collected six strikeouts over five innings.

Heaney was followed by scoreless work from the Dodgers bullpen. There was brief concern with Chris Martin when he grabbed the back of his right hamstring after throwing a pitch, but he remained in the game after being checked on by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Nate Lucero.

When will Dodgers clinch NL West?

The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the National League West for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons is now down to two. The earliest they can wrap up another division title is Tuesday at Chase Field.

