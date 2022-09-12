Read full article on original website
No. 24 Aggies battle No. 13 Hurricanes in primetime on Saturday night
All the cliches for rebounding from a disappointing college football loss to were unpacked at Texas A&M this week. The Aggies got a wake-up call. They must get back on the horse. They have to grow up. The No. 24 Aggies (1-1) better be wide awake and full-grown on Saturday...
Akinola Ogunbiyi says the Aggies are 'angry' as Miami comes to town
Texas A&M was knocked off last week by Appalachian State, but offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi says that loss is fueling the Aggies' fire as they prepare for Miami. The Kempner product spoke to TexAgs about practicing this week, focusing on the Hurricanes and more.
Ryan Swope hoping to see a motivated A&M squad on Saturday night
Former Texas A&M wideout Ryan Swope has put the Appalachian State loss behind him and is ready to see the Fightin' Texas Aggies take on Miami on Saturday night. As always, the Aggie legend joined TexAgs Radio to share who got it done last week and predict who will this week.
Katy Paetow DL David Hicks set to return to Texas A&M
The Miami game will make it back-to-back weekends in College Station for Katy Paetow DL David Hicks. After a dominant win on Thursday night, he spoke with Ryan Brauninger about his recent conversations with the A&M coaching staff, the Aggie defensive line and more. To listen to this content,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
The mysterious monolith is back in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The monolith that mysteriously appeared in Kings Common Park on New Year’s Day in 2021 is back on display in Johnson City. David Hess, who owns Bradley’s Machine and Welding and Sea Biscuit Metal Designs, created the sign at his shop and now has the artwork displayed in front of his business.
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol, Virginia
No one was injured in the explosion but the home is a total loss.
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Charlotte, North Carolina, driver faces a due care citation after a tractor-trailer overturned on 19-E (Route 37) in Carter County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initially reported that the single-vehicle crash was […]
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
