ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chq3Z_0hrvCyy400

See out summer in style up on one of Chicago’s most incredible rooftop terraces.

Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun.

Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop.

The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight.

Taking place alongside London House’s inaugural illuminated botanical experience “Luminescence” , guests can enjoy live DJs and a vibrant array of multi-colored, floral-themed LED lights sprawling across the walls of the iconic rooftop.

There will also be 25% off the lunch menu from 11 am until 2 pm, all-day drink deals, and a range of free festive swag bag giveaways.

The event is not ticketed but reservations are encouraged due to popularity and can be made at exploretock.com/lhrooftop or by emailing rsvp@londonhouse.com.

[Featured image courtesy of London House Chicago]

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

This Weekend Only Drink Tequila Cocktails At This Free Wicker Park Pop-Up

Ever dreamed of drinking tequila from cups made from tequila? You’re in luck! Liquor brand Jose Cuervo is bringing its traveling agave bar to Big Star’s Wicker Park location this Friday and Saturday. Filled with products made from 100% repurposed agave, sip on tequila cocktails at this sustainable-focused party.  Sustainable upgrades include cups and straws, which were fashioned from recycled agave fiber, AKA a byproduct of tequila production. The recipes work to incorporate ingredients that would’ve been tossed out. For example, the Matador uses leftover citrus peels and juices to make brown banana syrup and lime cordial. The Carajillo uses locally sourced coffee and already used grounds for the extra kick of caffeine.  With sustainable upgrades present, enjoy fresh bites from Chefs Juan Zaragoza, Bertha Garcia, and Clementina Flores. Of course, Ricardo Ramirez, Marco S. Tapia, and Chris Miller of Big Star fame will be lending a hand as well! 
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These 13 Magical Spots Will Bring You To The Magic Of Harry Potter™ In Chicago

It’s officially fall in Chicago—and while the spooky season is upon us, the Windy City happens to be filled with wonder and magical spots. With the world premiere of Harry Potter™: Magic at Play making its debut in downtown Chicago on November 11, we’ve rounded up 13 places in the city that have the Hogwarts™ aesthetic so you, too, can add a little magic to your routine. HERO Coffee Bar in the West Loop has the most whimsical entrance. With a narrow cobblestone street and string lights, this magical spot is the perfect place to start your day with a fresh brew of coffee. Location:  22 East Jackson Avenue The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel’s grand lobby looks like it is straight out of the Harry Potter™ series with its kitschy gothic architecture. The hotel’s plush lobby has detailed woodwork, leather seating, and a cozy fireplace, and it is a place you’d want to spend hours reading or chatting with friends. Plan a stop at the Game Room for shuffleboard, bocce ball, or pool.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Reunited dance group Ten City help make the Chicago House Music Festival a don’t-miss event

Ten City’s fifth album, 2021’s Judgement (Ultra), was a long time in the making—and not just because the crucial Chicago house group’s previous album, That Was Then, This Is Now, came out 27 years earlier. The origins of Judgement arguably go even further back than 1986, when Ten City producer Marshall Jefferson issued the foundational house single “Move Your Body” through Trax Records. Three years before that, future Ultra Records founder Patrick Moxey had moved to town to attend the University of Chicago, where he helped Ken Wissoker launch WHPK’s first hip-hop show, started a magazine at the station (for which he interviewed the likes of Big Black), and booked occasional gigs, including one with house trio Fingers Inc. Moxey also sharpened his DJ skills under the tutelage of Joe Smooth, spun at Smart Bar, and hung out at Medusa’s and other house hot spots. Moxey moved to New York City in the late 1980s, where he became an industry player—in the years since he founded Ultra in 1996, the label has worked with EDM stars such as Calvin Harris, Kaskade, Deadmau5, and Steve Aoki—but before he left, he met Marshall Jefferson. A few years ago, after Jefferson reconnected with Ten City vocalist Byron Stingily, Moxey and Ultra label exec David Waxman reached out about releasing new Ten City music.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Secret Chicago

Revolution Brewing Just Launched An Exciting Caramel Beer Collaboration With Garrett Popcorn Shop

A brand new collaboration between the iconic Garett’s Popcorn and Revolution Brewing launches in stores this week. Using over 450 pounds of popcorn and 1,200 pounds of brown sugar for the 120 barrels of the 7 percent ABV, this divine invention will have some stocking up and others shaking their heads at the idea of caramel popcorn beer.  As for how this merger came about? Well, Garrett Popcorn Shops, which is known for its caramel cheddar popcorn, rents storage space from Revolution Brewing in Avondale.  Grab a glass for yourself at Revolution’s taproom and brewpub, and at bars and stores across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A New 14-Foot Mural Dedicated To “Old Kanye” Has Popped Up In Fulton Market

A new mural has popped up in West Loop’s Fulton Market, paying homage to none other than the Chicago-raised rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, Kanye West. The famed musician who last year legally changed his name to just ‘Ye’ and is expected to run in the 2024 presidential election, has been brought to life by 47-year-old Hyde Park artist Chris Devins. The 14-foot mural portrays what Devins describes as “old Kanye” with the rapper wearing a smart black suit and tie along with suave black shades silver watch and a silver watch. In a recent post announcing the piece via Devins’ Instagram account, the artist wrote “a lot of my friends were mad at me for doing a mural of Kanye West, who they don’t like. Forget his politics, when I do a mural of the class valedictorian, the new doctor, no one notices.” According to Chris Devins’ website, the artist was motivated after walking passed a big blank wall in Fulton Market having discussed Kanye West over dinner with a friend that night.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Head To The Wild Wild West At An Immersive Pop-Up Experience At JoJo’s Shake Bar

Saddle up and break out those cowboy boots as the infamous Wild Wild West has returned at JoJo’s Shake Bar just in time for autumn.  The pop-up event features playfully themed drinks and plenty of photo ops in what’s sure to be a wild ride filled with endless fun. Drinks like the Cowgirl Sangria and Ranch Water Cocktail and the Cowboy Shake populate the menu– leaving no room for debate: this is the best saloon in town!  Both the River North and Naperville locations undergo a complete redo as the outdoor space is transformed into the Wild West, complete with barrels of hay, a red barn, and plenty of cowboy gear like a red pickup truck that’s practically begging for a photo op.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Chicago River#Magnificent Mile#Londonhouse Chicago#London House
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week

This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
GARY, IN
Secret Chicago

Enter The World Of Espionage At SafeHouse Chicago In River North

Have you ever longed for an action-packed mission or an alternative life as a spy? Nows your chance! Book your mission for an epic night of espionage at a local River North restaurant. SafeHouse Chicago is hidden in plain sight, but can you pass the test to enter? Known as Chicago’s ‘spy headquarters’ your first test is locating the red door. Once there, you must provide the correct password to enter the venue. If you can’t get past Moneypenny, you can also pass a clearance test. 
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Historic Lu Palmer Mansion Could Turn Into A Workspace And Black Media Archive

When Bronzeville-based media non-profit, Obsidian Collection Archives, purchased the historic  Lu Palmer Mansion, in 2021, they decided to submit a proposal to rezone the building. Over a year later, plans are still up in the air.  Angela Ford bought the 133-year-old mansion with hopes of having the building landmarked by the Commission of Chicago landmarks, turning the space into a coworking and community hub along with a place to display media-focused archives from The Obsidian Collection.  The building sold for  $1.25 million in May of 2021 and since then, has encountered pushback on rezoning decisions. As for the holdup, Ford places blame on Ald. Sophia King (4th) for stalling on making a decision. 
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
451
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy