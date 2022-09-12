London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week

See out summer in style up on one of Chicago’s most incredible rooftop terraces.

Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun.

Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop.

The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight.

Taking place alongside London House’s inaugural illuminated botanical experience “Luminescence” , guests can enjoy live DJs and a vibrant array of multi-colored, floral-themed LED lights sprawling across the walls of the iconic rooftop.

There will also be 25% off the lunch menu from 11 am until 2 pm, all-day drink deals, and a range of free festive swag bag giveaways.

The event is not ticketed but reservations are encouraged due to popularity and can be made at exploretock.com/lhrooftop or by emailing rsvp@londonhouse.com.

[Featured image courtesy of London House Chicago]