Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
Can we expect a Winter COVID surge: ‘Impossible to tell or predict’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend across Alabama, however will that trend continue as we head into the Fall and Winter season of will there be another surge like we have seen in years past?. Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer at...
Will we see a COVID surge this winter?
Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New unemployment numbers for the month of August are in, with the Governor’s office reporting the seasonally adjusted rate held steady at 2.6% last month. The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is...
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
