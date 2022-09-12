ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtvy.com

Will we see a COVID surge this winter?

Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Business
wtvy.com

Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New unemployment numbers for the month of August are in, with the Governor’s office reporting the seasonally adjusted rate held steady at 2.6% last month. The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
ALABAMA STATE

