DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
Durham Police identify man found dead in car trunk
Durham police have released the name of the person found dead inside the trunk of a car earlier this week.
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
4 murders in 6 days: Is a string of south Durham murders connected?
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a surge in homicides – four murders in just six days. The latest homicide was Tuesday night, when a body was found in a trunk at an apartment complex. All of the killings happened in the southern part of Durham. Police...
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
Raleigh News & Observer
Two male victims, 20 and 23, identified in cluster of fatal Durham shootings
This story was corrected Sept. 14, 2022, to correct the total number of people shot, including non-fatally, in Durham the past three years. Police on Tuesday released the names of two young men killed in shootings in Durham over the past five days.. The most recent shooting occurred Sunday and...
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
cbs17
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days
OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
Residents stunned after body found in trunk of car at Durham apartment complex
There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in Durham as police conduct a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.
WXII 12
Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
foxwilmington.com
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is searching for two vehicles in connection the theft of a large amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition. Per an ATF alert, the ammo was stolen from freight line shipping containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham. “Individuals...
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
cbs17
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
Body found in trunk is Durham’s 4th homicide in five days
The body was found Tuesday night in southern Durham, the city’s fourth killing since last Thursday.
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood after false alarm
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
Danville Police find missing woman
UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
3rd person arrested, charged in Roxboro murder
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.
