Durham, NC

cbs17

Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days

OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
OXFORD, NC
WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Danville Police find missing woman

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

