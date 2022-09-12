ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) in Bloomington shares up 17.59% in one year

There were 49 reported residential sales in McLean County in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $220,000 and the median property tax bill was $3,905 for the previous year. 404 EMERSONBloomington$145,500Property Tax (2020): $1,623.78Effective... Posted in:. Places:. 08:37. 08:35. 08:34. 08:34. 07:47. 07:42.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

Swedish Jordbruksdagarna fall fest returns to Bishop Hll

"Earth work days" will return to Bishop Hill on Sept. 24-25 as the historic Swedish community celebrates its 50th Jordbruksdagarna with demonstrations, hands-on activities and music. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 08:37. 08:35. 08:34. 08:34. 07:47. 07:42. 07:42. 07:28. 07:28. 07:05. 06:56. 06:55. 06:30. How high did Peoria junior...
BISHOP HILL, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 20: Logan County home sales

Chatham tennis player Samantha Shankland won 177 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 177 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy