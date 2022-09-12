Read full article on original website
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
PnB Rock's GF at Fault Over Tragic Death? Rappers Defend Stephanie Sibounheuang After Shocking Murder
PnB Rock's untimely and tragic death led the internet to blame everything on his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. The 30-year-old became the latest hip-hop artist to die following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles. The incident happened on Monday while he and Sibounheuang were dining at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. Although...
David Andersson Dead: Soilwork Guitarist Tragic Cause of Death Revealed by Bandmates
David Andersson, popularly known for being the guitarist of the hit Swedish death metal band Soilwork, has passed away at the age of 47; what was his cause of death?. The group confirmed the tragic news on their social media accounts by releasing a statement to confirm his death as well as pay tribute to him as their bandmate.
Doja Cat New Album: Rapper Wants To Revisit the 90s in Upcoming Record [DETAILS]
Since Doja Cat is currently on hiatus now due to her health woes, many fans are waiting for her to release new music and it appears that it's going to be released soon as the rapper recently teased her listeners about what her next project would sound like. Speaking to...
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Plotted His Death? Wild Theories Surrounding Rapper's Murder Explored
The internet is torn after PnB Rock's death, as some of them insist that his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, plotted the murder. The police are yet to identify the suspects in the shooting incident at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles who killed PnB Rock. They have since released the initial findings, though, revealing that a witness - a security guard - said that the rapper was targeted because of his jewelry.
Britney Spears Had A Cyber-Romance With A British Royal Family Member – What Happened?
Britney Spears and the British royal family have both been in the news recently for different reasons. The pop princess is making headlines for her strained relationship with her children, Jayden and Preston, as the royal family is in the spotlight following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The "Toxic"...
Demi Lovato Quits: Singer Says 'Holy Fvck' Tour Will Be Her Last: But Why?
After a successful rollout of her latest album, Demi Lovato announced that she might be retiring from touring and that the "Holy Fvck" Tour would be her last one. In the past few weeks, Demi Lovato had also been opening up to the media about her struggles in the past, particularly her sufferings as a young artist in the entertainment industry, her mental health, and even the abuses she has withered.
Drake Calls Out Critic Anthony Fantano For Posting Fake DMs: ‘Your Existence Is A Light 1’
Music critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano is officially on Drake’s bad side. On Sept. 15, Anthony posted a video on his The Needle Drop YouTube channel, and shared fake direct messages that he said were from Drake. The fake message read, “Anthony! It’s Drizzy. I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums (thanks for the kind words on Take Care and If You’re Reading This tho). But it is what it is, you know. Can always hope you’ll like the next one. But I’m not messaging you about your videos. I’m actually messaging you cause I found a really great vegan cookie recipe I’d like you to try!”
The Game's 'Murda' Lyrics Eerily Predicts PnB Rock's Murder in Roscoe, Fans Say [Listen]
The hip-hop community is in mourning following PnB Rock's heinous murder. Fans however have gone beyond mourning, as they try to wrap their minds around what happened. As a result, some have referenced a 2007 song by The Game that appears to echo the Philadelphia rapper's awful demise. The unreleased...
Spice GIrls' First-Ever Concert Traumatized Mel C: Sporty Spice Reveals Assault She 'Buried'
Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, also known as Sporty Spice, disclosed that she was sexually abused the night before her debut performance with the Spice Girls. The singer claims in her new autobiography, "Who I Am: My Story," that she was assaulted at a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, when she was 23 years old, in 1997.
