What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
PnB Rock's GF at Fault Over Tragic Death? Rappers Defend Stephanie Sibounheuang After Shocking Murder
PnB Rock's untimely and tragic death led the internet to blame everything on his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. The 30-year-old became the latest hip-hop artist to die following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles. The incident happened on Monday while he and Sibounheuang were dining at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. Although...
David Andersson Dead: Soilwork Guitarist Tragic Cause of Death Revealed by Bandmates
David Andersson, popularly known for being the guitarist of the hit Swedish death metal band Soilwork, has passed away at the age of 47; what was his cause of death?. The group confirmed the tragic news on their social media accounts by releasing a statement to confirm his death as well as pay tribute to him as their bandmate.
How Dr. Dre's Aneurysm ENDED Eminem, Snoop Dogg's Feud — Revealed!
Dr. Dre's aneurysm became an inspiration to other people, as well, including Eminem and Snoop Dogg. It all happened in January 2021 when Dr. Dre's doctors seemingly lost their hope that the rapper would die because of brain aneurysm. Fortunately, he was given another life and survived the near-death experience.
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Plotted His Death? Wild Theories Surrounding Rapper's Murder Explored
The internet is torn after PnB Rock's death, as some of them insist that his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, plotted the murder. The police are yet to identify the suspects in the shooting incident at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles who killed PnB Rock. They have since released the initial findings, though, revealing that a witness - a security guard - said that the rapper was targeted because of his jewelry.
Cardi B Tired Of Nicki Minaj's Antics? 'Same Formula, Different Year'
While Nicki Minaj is busy promoting "Super Freak," she made the time to throw shade at some of her fellow female rappers like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto. "It's giving coke" reportedly started trending alongside Minaj's name on Twitter after she tweeted something particularly shady. A now-deleted tweet...
Sheryl Lee Ralph 2022: Here's What She Sang During Moving Emmy Speech for 'Abbot Elementary'
Sheryl Lee Ralph has been making waves on Twitter since last Monday night's 2022 Emmy Awards mainly because of two things - her well-deserved win, and her rousing speech turned into a song that has captivated the crowd at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Besting seven other comedy actresses...
Demi Lovato Quits: Singer Says 'Holy Fvck' Tour Will Be Her Last: But Why?
After a successful rollout of her latest album, Demi Lovato announced that she might be retiring from touring and that the "Holy Fvck" Tour would be her last one. In the past few weeks, Demi Lovato had also been opening up to the media about her struggles in the past, particularly her sufferings as a young artist in the entertainment industry, her mental health, and even the abuses she has withered.
Was PnB Rock's Murder Planned? New Theories Blaming Record Labels Offer Horrifying Explanation
Talks about PnB Rock's murder are yet to quiet down as the suspect behind the horrifying shooting incident. The rapper was gunned down while having a meal with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department has since launched an investigation to...
The Game's 'Murda' Lyrics Eerily Predicts PnB Rock's Murder in Roscoe, Fans Say [Listen]
The hip-hop community is in mourning following PnB Rock's heinous murder. Fans however have gone beyond mourning, as they try to wrap their minds around what happened. As a result, some have referenced a 2007 song by The Game that appears to echo the Philadelphia rapper's awful demise. The unreleased...
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel After 'Confusing' Emmy Stunt
During last Monday's 2022 Emmy Awards, it was a big night for "Abbot Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, both won in their respective categories and where the two most talked about celebrities online. Television and theatre veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second black...
NAV New Music 2022: 'One Time' Music Video + 'Demons Protected By Angels' Album Drop
NAV partnered his mellow song "One Time" with a supernatural-themed music video directed by Spike Jordan. The music video features NAV, Future, and Don Toliver along with some ghoulish-looking co-stars at a motel. Fans commended NAV and Don Toliver in the comments section. "NAV and Don Toliver can never miss...
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman’s Memoir Started Because of His Ego? Rocker Explains It ALL
Joe Trohman is giving fans a glimpse of his personal life as he recently published a memoir, but little did his supporters know that his book was conceived out of ego; how did all of this happen?. Speaking to BuzzFeed News to promote his book, the lead guitarist, who also...
Drake Calls Out Critic Anthony Fantano For Posting Fake DMs: ‘Your Existence Is A Light 1’
Music critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano is officially on Drake’s bad side. On Sept. 15, Anthony posted a video on his The Needle Drop YouTube channel, and shared fake direct messages that he said were from Drake. The fake message read, “Anthony! It’s Drizzy. I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums (thanks for the kind words on Take Care and If You’re Reading This tho). But it is what it is, you know. Can always hope you’ll like the next one. But I’m not messaging you about your videos. I’m actually messaging you cause I found a really great vegan cookie recipe I’d like you to try!”
Britney Spears Cries on Camera After Drama With Kids, Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears isn't afraid to shed a few tears even on camera, knowing she'll be tagged as someone having a breakdown and because she's who she is, that could be a little dangerous. However, she maintains this crying session is more of a catharsis than a sign of sadness. On...
Ozzy Osbourne Releases Full NFL Halftime Performance Footage After NBC Deprived Fans Of It
Ozzy Osbourne has released footage of his recent halftime performance at the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. The two-song performance was initially witnessed in its full only by those who attended the SoFi Stadium game in Inglewood, California. NBC only aired a little snippet...
