David Andersson Dead: Soilwork Guitarist Tragic Cause of Death Revealed by Bandmates

David Andersson, popularly known for being the guitarist of the hit Swedish death metal band Soilwork, has passed away at the age of 47; what was his cause of death?. The group confirmed the tragic news on their social media accounts by releasing a statement to confirm his death as well as pay tribute to him as their bandmate.
MUSIC
How Dr. Dre's Aneurysm ENDED Eminem, Snoop Dogg's Feud — Revealed!

Dr. Dre's aneurysm became an inspiration to other people, as well, including Eminem and Snoop Dogg. It all happened in January 2021 when Dr. Dre's doctors seemingly lost their hope that the rapper would die because of brain aneurysm. Fortunately, he was given another life and survived the near-death experience.
CELEBRITIES
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Plotted His Death? Wild Theories Surrounding Rapper's Murder Explored

The internet is torn after PnB Rock's death, as some of them insist that his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, plotted the murder. The police are yet to identify the suspects in the shooting incident at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles who killed PnB Rock. They have since released the initial findings, though, revealing that a witness - a security guard - said that the rapper was targeted because of his jewelry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cardi B Tired Of Nicki Minaj's Antics? 'Same Formula, Different Year'

While Nicki Minaj is busy promoting "Super Freak," she made the time to throw shade at some of her fellow female rappers like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto. "It's giving coke" reportedly started trending alongside Minaj's name on Twitter after she tweeted something particularly shady. A now-deleted tweet...
CELEBRITIES
Demi Lovato Quits: Singer Says 'Holy Fvck' Tour Will Be Her Last: But Why?

After a successful rollout of her latest album, Demi Lovato announced that she might be retiring from touring and that the "Holy Fvck" Tour would be her last one. In the past few weeks, Demi Lovato had also been opening up to the media about her struggles in the past, particularly her sufferings as a young artist in the entertainment industry, her mental health, and even the abuses she has withered.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake Calls Out Critic Anthony Fantano For Posting Fake DMs: ‘Your Existence Is A Light 1’

Music critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano is officially on Drake’s bad side. On Sept. 15, Anthony posted a video on his The Needle Drop YouTube channel, and shared fake direct messages that he said were from Drake. The fake message read, “Anthony! It’s Drizzy. I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums (thanks for the kind words on Take Care and If You’re Reading This tho). But it is what it is, you know. Can always hope you’ll like the next one. But I’m not messaging you about your videos. I’m actually messaging you cause I found a really great vegan cookie recipe I’d like you to try!”
