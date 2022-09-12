“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.

