Florida State

southfloridareporter.com

How to Rent an Apartment in Florida

Florida is the ultimate destination for people who want to live out their vacation in paradise. With all of its sunny days and beautiful scenery, it’s easy on your wallet too!. That being said, renting here involves more than just signing a lease on the first meeting with the...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains

The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Rain Remains Around Florida Saturday; Tracking Fiona

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for more storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. Martinez purchased her winning ticket from...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected

“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICS: Just One Tropical Wave East Of Florida As Earl Dies

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sunday morning brings just one tropical wave east of Florida. Hurricanes Earl and Danielle are now dead, and there is no other activity following a week that brought two hurricanes and at least two tropical waves to the tracking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

