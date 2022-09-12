Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
How to Rent an Apartment in Florida
Florida is the ultimate destination for people who want to live out their vacation in paradise. With all of its sunny days and beautiful scenery, it’s easy on your wallet too!. That being said, renting here involves more than just signing a lease on the first meeting with the...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
Toby Hazlewood
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?
On September 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Jacksonville where he personally handed out the first 50 bonus checks of $1,000 to Floridian first responders.
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
DeSantis slammed for not mentioning that the Biden Administration paid for the $1,000 bonus checks for first responders
Florida's Governor DeSantis has been slammed for not highlighting that the federal government funded the money used for the first responders' bonus checks. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: “We Rejected The Elites And We Were Right” Touting Policy Victories
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis overviewed several major policy victories during a Sunday speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami, Florida. DeSantis emphasized his resistance to pressure from “elites” in the media and in the federal government. The Florida governor has been the
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
floridapolitics.com
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.
southfloridareporter.com
Rain Remains Around Florida Saturday; Tracking Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for more storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Political group spends $1M to help legalize recreational marijuana in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A political committee is spending over $1 million to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The Smart and Safe Florida committee recently paid a signature-gathering firm to get nearly 900,000 signatures. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That is enough signatures to put a constitutional...
southfloridareporter.com
State Ethics Commission Finds ‘Probable Cause’ That Broward Sheriff Tony Repeatedly Misused Position
Florida’s ethics commission today found probable cause to believe Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony provided false information about himself to Gov. Ron DeSantis before the governor appointed him as sheriff in 2019. The ethics commission cited several other instances in which it found probable cause to believe that Tony provided...
Click10.com
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. Martinez purchased her winning ticket from...
Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Get Ready as Peak of the Hurricane Season Begins
Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis urged Floridians to prepare as Florida entered the peak of the 2022 Hurricane Season on Saturday. Patronis said his Prepare Florida website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared. “The peak...
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected
“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
TROPICS: Just One Tropical Wave East Of Florida As Earl Dies
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sunday morning brings just one tropical wave east of Florida. Hurricanes Earl and Danielle are now dead, and there is no other activity following a week that brought two hurricanes and at least two tropical waves to the tracking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
