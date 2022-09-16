Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been revealed and we have a ton of details, including the map. Call of Duty: Warzone took the world by storm in 2020 as it was released right at the start of the pandemic, ensuring everyone with a modern console or PC had something new and fun to play thanks to its free-to-play model. However, its success seemed to take Activision by surprise as it attempted to tie it in with the subsequent Call of Duty releases with varying levels of success for the following years. This led to all kinds of technical issues as the game expanded and it became clear it just made sense to cut the losses and start from scratch with some forward thinking in mind.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO