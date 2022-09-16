ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

One Piece Hypes Gear Fifth With Luffy's Wildest Statue Yet

One Piece's War For Wano Arc was an epic battle for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, pitting the Shonen protagonists against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. In the final battle between the swashbuckling captains, Luffy was granted a new transformation in Gear Fifth, which has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation but has helped in creating an epic new statue. As the Final Arc approaches, expect Gear Fifth to emerge once again as its anime arrival inches closer.
epicstream.com

Vermeil in Gold Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Previously on Vermeil in Gold, Alto found out why Vermeil was sealed in the book. Vermeil cried and said that her crimes could not be undone, but he kissed her and assured her that he does not care. When they got back to the real world, Alto declared that he loves her. What will happen in the finale of Vermeil in Gold?
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up for Preorder

It's official: the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. Based on the glimpses we've seen, the game looks similar to its predecessor, but with a number of exciting new ideas thrown in the mix, including sky-high verticality in the open world.
SVG

Like A Dragon: Ishin! - What We Know So Far About The Yakuza Spin-Off

Revealed during the September 13 PlayStation State of Play, "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a remake from Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studios. The game plays similar to "Yakuza" but takes place in 1860s Japan as the era of the Samurai comes to an end. While it was announced during the PlayStation State of Play, the game is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in February 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com

Best Anime Character Presets in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy allows its players to customize their main characters to their liking. Some players have decided to test the limits of the game’s character creation to see if they can recreate popular figures from anime into the game. While the game is somewhat limited in what can be done, some players were able to think outside the box as they recreated their favorite characters from their favorite shows.
Polygon

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is getting a Nintendo Switch remake

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is getting a modern update. The remake will be called Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and was announced during a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, where the developer showed off some of the game’s new features and its updated graphics on Switch. The game is set for release on Feb. 24, 2023.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Map and Release Date Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been revealed and we have a ton of details, including the map. Call of Duty: Warzone took the world by storm in 2020 as it was released right at the start of the pandemic, ensuring everyone with a modern console or PC had something new and fun to play thanks to its free-to-play model. However, its success seemed to take Activision by surprise as it attempted to tie it in with the subsequent Call of Duty releases with varying levels of success for the following years. This led to all kinds of technical issues as the game expanded and it became clear it just made sense to cut the losses and start from scratch with some forward thinking in mind.
SlashGear

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release

Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer

As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
Vice

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Finally Becomes the Anime It Always Wanted to Be

Cyberpunk and anime go together like film noir and venetian blinds. Anime is mostly a visual style that can be applied to any genre, but some of the great foundational anime like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Serial Experiments Lain share themes and aesthetics with the cyberpunk genre. That’s why Cyberpunk 2077, a pastiche of the genre, references anime so much. And now, with the release of an anime based on the game on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the snake is eating its tail, but in a good way. The Japanese, psychedelic melancholy take on the game is great, even if it’s story is a little too similar.
HappyGamer

Players Of The Upcoming Major Assassin’s Creed Game Will Embark On A Brand-New Open-World Adventure In Federal Japan

According to information shared during today’s Ubisoft Forward September Livestream, the upcoming mainline Assassin’s Creed game will finally transport players to feudal Japan. The long-running Assassin’s Creed series has been set in several places and eras over the years, from the British Isles of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from a year ago to the Middle East during the Third Crusade. Along the way, players have assumed the roles of various Assassins, each of whom has a unique motivation for joining this band of warriors in their combat with the evil Templars, which spans the past, present, and future.
IGN

Exoprimal - Official Story Trailer | TGS 2022

Get a good look at the Exofighters in the latest Exoprimal trailer. The new trailer focuses on the upcoming third-person shooter's story and introduces us to some of its characters. In Exoprimal, dinosaur swarms are ravaging the planet, striking across the globe from mysterious spacetime distortions. Humanity's salvation rests in...
