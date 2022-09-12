Read full article on original website
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener
MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire.
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off From Publix
A Florida man chose the right lottery scratch-off ticket from Publix, claiming a life-changing prize. On Friday the Florida Lottery announced that Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District
Florida Gov. DeSantis: “We Rejected The Elites And We Were Right” Touting Policy Victories
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis overviewed several major policy victories during a Sunday speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami, Florida. DeSantis emphasized his resistance to pressure from “elites” in the media and in the federal government. The Florida governor has been the
