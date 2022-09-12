Read full article on original website
Pokipseeman
3d ago
Every cell in a baby's body is bursting with energy into new growth cells causing the involuntary twitches and faces infants make when they're asleep. When an infant smiles, new muscle cells that didn't exist the day before are working for the first time ever. Ever see when they frown so hard you'd swear they were gonna burst out bawling? That's almost cuter than the smile!
Reply
4
III%
4d ago
My Mom always said because The 😇 Angels are talking to them!🙏👶❤️🕊
Reply
13
