Lake Hughes, CA

High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities searched for three burglary suspects in the Elysian Valley neighborhood Friday night after a high-speed chase on multiple freeways ended in a crash. Burbank police says its officers initiated the chase on the 5 Freeway after one of the suspects was spotted fleeing a...
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
