High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities searched for three burglary suspects in the Elysian Valley neighborhood Friday night after a high-speed chase on multiple freeways ended in a crash. Burbank police says its officers initiated the chase on the 5 Freeway after one of the suspects was spotted fleeing a...
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl criticizes Sheriff Villanueva over LASD search of her home
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning carried boxes and paperwork out of the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the search reignited claims of Sheriff Alex Villanueva using the powers of his office to target his critics. The department is looking...
Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested
The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered extreme...
DUI driver arrested in Fullerton after causing multi-car crash, slamming into tree
Police arrested a DUI driver in Fullerton who caused a multi-car collision before slamming into a tree Wednesday. When the driver attempted to flee, a Good samaritan stepped in to keep him for police, however a passenger got away.
2 teen boys arrested after girl, 15, fatally overdoses at high school campus in Hollywood, LAPD says
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to two high school students — one of whom fatally overdosed — and a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly selling narcotics to a third student at a nearby park, authorities announced Thursday.
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area. The overdose situation involves four juveniles who ingested what they thought was Percocet, but police believe it...
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino
Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
Culver City police arrest suspect after traffic stop uncovers gun parts, ammunition
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) — A man was arrested on suspicion of making assault weapons after a traffic stop in Culver City Wednesday morning led to the discovery of gun parts, ammunition and tools for building guns, according to police. Culver City police say a traffic stop at 1:45...
Gas is 91 cents at this Hollywood station. Thank NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot for turning back the clock
Average gas prices in California remain high. The state outpaces the United States in filling up at about $5.40 a gallon. Los Angeles gas prices hit a Labor Day weekend record high of $5.25. But at one Hollywood gas station, in the shadow of the Capitol Records tower, drivers were...
Providence St. Joseph Hospital hopes hiring event helps with nursing shortage seen across nation
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — The staff at Providence St. Joseph Hospital is hoping a hiring event held on Wednesday will help them find much-needed nurses as many hospitals across the nation continue to face shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic had health care workers across the nation working extended hours, often...
PnB Rock’s stolen jewelry could be key to solving his shocking killing
Jewelry and other items stolen from rapper PnB Rock, who was shot and killed Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A., could hold the key to finding the gunman. Los Angeles Police Department detectives have put pawn shops on alert about items stolen during the...
Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student
Long Beach City College professor Dr. Kashara Moore was fired Wednesday night after the college’s Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to let her go due to allegations that she elbowed a student in June. Moore was caught on video during the college’s June commencement ceremony elbowing a student.
Former USC Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn agrees to plead guilty to federal bribery charge
Former University of Southern California Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge she faces in a political corruption case brought against her in October of last year. The case, which ties to suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, alleges that during her...
