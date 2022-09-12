ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News

Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement

Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
NASCAR: Dark horse replacement for Kyle Busch in 2023?

Kyle Busch will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could the team think outside the box in terms of his replacement?. The key focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season, especially following the announcement that Martin Truex Jr. plans to return to Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the situation of teammate Kyle Busch.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off

Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly admitted on his podcast that he received a call from an alarmed Kyle Busch last week after he tweeted that the driver was going to RCR in 2023, and revealed how the pair came up with a plan to throw off fans. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023

Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Racing world reacts to insane Kyle Busch Indy 500 news

Last last week, news broke that NASCAR star driver Kyle Busch would be joining Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. While the move has massive ramifications in the NASCAR world, Busch revealed on Tuesday that it could mean something big for the IndyCar circuit, as well.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Searched Everywhere for His Dad's Rookie of the Year T-Shirt, and a Family Friend Finally Helped Him Out

If there's anything in NASCAR that can be claimed without question, it's this: the biggest Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan out there is his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. You may not know this about Junior, but the former NASCAR driver is an avid collector of vintage Dale Sr. t-shirts. By 2018, he pretty much had them all, but there was one shirt that had been eluding his grasp for quite some time: a XL t-shirt commemorating his late dad's Rookie of the Year NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 1979.
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson

Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty

Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
