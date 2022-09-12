ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
NewsBreak
WJLA

MPD looking for people caught on camera allegedly stealing tires from cars

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD detectives are looking for people they say stole wheels off of tires in the 1200 block of Irving Street, Northeast. Between Sunday, Sept.4 at approximately 9 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 5 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the suspects took the tires from the victim’s vehicle at the listed location then fled the scene, police said.
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Wbaltv.com

Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
