Racine, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Local non-profit hopes to preserve, celebrate Hispanic heritage in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage is rich and diverse. A local non-profit’s mission is to make sure that rich culture is preserved and celebrated in Milwaukee. “We take great pride in only highlighting Hispanic and Latino artists, whether they are national or international,” said Jacobo Lovo, artistic director of Latino Arts Inc.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Discourse Coffee is opening its cafe in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday

The modernist cafe Discourse is opening its third location, and the downtown spot will be its flagship cafe: besides a food menu and a stronger focus on seasonality and reduced waste, the new place will have vinyl records, books and furniture for lounging. The cafe’s first day open to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Building unity to spend two days in Racine promoting voting | Local News

RACINE — Building Unity was in town Thursday and will be again Friday as part of a three-month Democracy Tour. Building Unity volunteers distributed information on voting, ensured people had information about the upcoming election, supported strikers from CNH Industrial, and celebrated the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

MAN AND MOON Rolling World Premiere Opens At Madison Street Theater, October 21

San Diego-based Siena Marilyn Ledger’s National New Play Network rolling world premiere Man and Moon runs October 19-November 13, 2022, at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison Street in Oak Park, directed by Hayley Procacci. All tickets are $25, and virtual performances are $10 starting October 27, available online or...
OAK PARK, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee’s signature festivals returned in summer 2022

Finally, we got summer back. — After staying inside in 2020 and barely poking our heads out the door in 2021, a long warm summer was finally ours to embrace. And in Milwaukee, that meant the festivals were back. The big ones got the most attention — Summerfest and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wanna Buy a Famous Tugboat?

Photographs of tug boat The Solomon Juneau, and owner Mark Gubin; Photo by K. Synold. Mark Gubin is one of Milwaukee’s most fascinating eccentrics. He’s an artist, a (now retired) globe-trotting freelance photographer, and a collector of artifacts from throughout history. If you don’t recognize his name, you’re probably familiar with his world-famous joke – the roof of his photography studio and home, a former vaudeville theater, has the words “Welcome to Cleveland” painted across it. Visible on descent to Mitchell International, Gubin says the joke came from a “moment of pure madness” that has given passengers 44 years of laughter, head scratching, and brief moments of panic ever since. Underneath Gubin’s famous roof is a sprawling collection of items spread out room after room—swords, suits of armor, harpoons, model airplanes and antique pistols, just to name a few items in his living room.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Abandoned Milwaukee home reflects the rise and fall of a neighborhood

On a summer’s day in 2021, I was driving home after taking photos at the former Briggs & Stratton manufacturing complex on Center Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Once a major manufacturing site, the complex had become an example of urban abandonment, its windows covered with plywood and “for sale or rent” signs. It was also an era when COVID and protests over police brutality dominated our lives. Tensions were high.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in the area, is considered a “false narrative” by law enforcement in the community, emails obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County High School Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 17 |

Swimming and diving – Bradford and Tremper at Jefferson Invite, 8 am Indian Trail at Milwaukee South Invite, 8 am. Cross country (9 am unless noted) – Christian Life and St. Joe’s at UW-Parkside Invite. Bradford, Indian Trail, Central at UW-Parkside Invite. Shoreland Lutheran at St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary, Wis. Tremper at Lake Denoon Middle School, Muskego, 10:20 am.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Metra relieved after railroad strike averted | Local News

Railway operator Metra officials are “greatly relieved” after averting a potential rail strike, they said in a statement Thursday. “We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines,” the statement said.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

BLOC’s organizing in southeastern Wisconsin

Outreach workers are hitting the streets to get out the Black vote ahead of the November 2022 elections. “I feel like I’m lacking a little education … because I don’t know who to vote for,” said Miracle Holmes. Voters like Holmes welcome the personal time and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Joan Kessler resigns from Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

Joan Kessler has resigned from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, the chair of the oversight board announced Thursday. Kessler, who served on the board for just over a year beginning in July 2021, submitted her resignation Sept. 6 for personal reasons, Chair Ed Fallone said. Before coming to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Delbert Eisch Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI

RACINE – Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. He was born in Green Bay, WI, August 23, 1937, son of the late Henry and Deloris (Nee: Kaye) Eisch. Del attended St. Willibrords Elementary School and graduated from...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit | Accident-and-incident

SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.
SOMERS, WI

