FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Party on the Pavement features local cuisine, music & shopping on Sept 17
RACINE — Party along the shores of Lake Michigan in the heart of Downtown Racine on Sept. 17. Racine’s very own street festival, Party on the Pavement is happening from noon until 7 pm. The festival will take place, once again, in downtown Racine on Main Street from...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Local non-profit hopes to preserve, celebrate Hispanic heritage in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage is rich and diverse. A local non-profit’s mission is to make sure that rich culture is preserved and celebrated in Milwaukee. “We take great pride in only highlighting Hispanic and Latino artists, whether they are national or international,” said Jacobo Lovo, artistic director of Latino Arts Inc.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Discourse Coffee is opening its cafe in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday
The modernist cafe Discourse is opening its third location, and the downtown spot will be its flagship cafe: besides a food menu and a stronger focus on seasonality and reduced waste, the new place will have vinyl records, books and furniture for lounging. The cafe’s first day open to the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Building unity to spend two days in Racine promoting voting | Local News
RACINE — Building Unity was in town Thursday and will be again Friday as part of a three-month Democracy Tour. Building Unity volunteers distributed information on voting, ensured people had information about the upcoming election, supported strikers from CNH Industrial, and celebrated the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MAN AND MOON Rolling World Premiere Opens At Madison Street Theater, October 21
San Diego-based Siena Marilyn Ledger’s National New Play Network rolling world premiere Man and Moon runs October 19-November 13, 2022, at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison Street in Oak Park, directed by Hayley Procacci. All tickets are $25, and virtual performances are $10 starting October 27, available online or...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s signature festivals returned in summer 2022
Finally, we got summer back. — After staying inside in 2020 and barely poking our heads out the door in 2021, a long warm summer was finally ours to embrace. And in Milwaukee, that meant the festivals were back. The big ones got the most attention — Summerfest and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Creative Space to host Festival Orgullo Hispano this weekend in Pennoyer Park | Local News
Kenosha Creative Space, in partnership with Lomeli Butcher Shop and Midwest DJ Productions, will present the second annual Festival Orgullo Hispano — Hispanic Heritage Festival — on Saturday and Sunday at Pennoyer Park. Following a popular inaugural event in Downtown Kenosha last September, this year’s event will be...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wanna Buy a Famous Tugboat?
Photographs of tug boat The Solomon Juneau, and owner Mark Gubin; Photo by K. Synold. Mark Gubin is one of Milwaukee’s most fascinating eccentrics. He’s an artist, a (now retired) globe-trotting freelance photographer, and a collector of artifacts from throughout history. If you don’t recognize his name, you’re probably familiar with his world-famous joke – the roof of his photography studio and home, a former vaudeville theater, has the words “Welcome to Cleveland” painted across it. Visible on descent to Mitchell International, Gubin says the joke came from a “moment of pure madness” that has given passengers 44 years of laughter, head scratching, and brief moments of panic ever since. Underneath Gubin’s famous roof is a sprawling collection of items spread out room after room—swords, suits of armor, harpoons, model airplanes and antique pistols, just to name a few items in his living room.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Abandoned Milwaukee home reflects the rise and fall of a neighborhood
On a summer’s day in 2021, I was driving home after taking photos at the former Briggs & Stratton manufacturing complex on Center Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Once a major manufacturing site, the complex had become an example of urban abandonment, its windows covered with plywood and “for sale or rent” signs. It was also an era when COVID and protests over police brutality dominated our lives. Tensions were high.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line | Local News
911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 pm Wednesday evening. “If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee,” the department said in the tweet. The non-emergency lines, however, are working...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in the area, is considered a “false narrative” by law enforcement in the community, emails obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County High School Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 17 |
Swimming and diving – Bradford and Tremper at Jefferson Invite, 8 am Indian Trail at Milwaukee South Invite, 8 am. Cross country (9 am unless noted) – Christian Life and St. Joe’s at UW-Parkside Invite. Bradford, Indian Trail, Central at UW-Parkside Invite. Shoreland Lutheran at St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary, Wis. Tremper at Lake Denoon Middle School, Muskego, 10:20 am.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Metra relieved after railroad strike averted | Local News
Railway operator Metra officials are “greatly relieved” after averting a potential rail strike, they said in a statement Thursday. “We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines,” the statement said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BLOC’s organizing in southeastern Wisconsin
Outreach workers are hitting the streets to get out the Black vote ahead of the November 2022 elections. “I feel like I’m lacking a little education … because I don’t know who to vote for,” said Miracle Holmes. Voters like Holmes welcome the personal time and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Joan Kessler resigns from Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission
Joan Kessler has resigned from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, the chair of the oversight board announced Thursday. Kessler, who served on the board for just over a year beginning in July 2021, submitted her resignation Sept. 6 for personal reasons, Chair Ed Fallone said. Before coming to the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Delbert Eisch Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
RACINE – Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. He was born in Green Bay, WI, August 23, 1937, son of the late Henry and Deloris (Nee: Kaye) Eisch. Del attended St. Willibrords Elementary School and graduated from...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha, Racine schools change sports policies after incidents surrounding football games | State and Regional
MIKE RAMCZYK, ADAM ROGAN and RYAN PATTERSON Lee Newspapers. If you’re thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-kickoff dinner plans. Thanks to a rule implemented by the Kenosha Unified School District this past spring after “a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit | Accident-and-incident
SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.
