Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction
Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
cardinalnews.org
Cardinal News named finalist for North American award
The Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers on Thursday announced Cardinal News is a finalist in its New LION Business of the Year. In making the announcement, LION said the award “recognizes a business, founded after Jan. 1, 2021, that exhibits even in its very early stages, a clearly-defined commitment to working toward achieving sustainability through operational, resilience, financial health and journalistic impact.”
Comments / 0