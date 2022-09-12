The Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers on Thursday announced Cardinal News is a finalist in its New LION Business of the Year. In making the announcement, LION said the award “recognizes a business, founded after Jan. 1, 2021, that exhibits even in its very early stages, a clearly-defined commitment to working toward achieving sustainability through operational, resilience, financial health and journalistic impact.”

