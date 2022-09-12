Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Where health systems will focus innovation spend next
Becker's recently invited hospital and health system chief innovation officers to share their proudest innovations. Now, to look ahead, we asked them where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future. Note: Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation...
beckershospitalreview.com
From financial distress to financial excellence: new strategies and tools for rural hospitals to improve their financial health
Rural healthcare systems have faced significant financial challenges for decades and many strategies and tools that have historically been used by larger health systems have been unavailable to smaller, rural organizations. This is finally changing. By tapping into these solutions, rural health systems can improve their pricing, productivity and overall financial health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 leaders' strategies to hire, retain pharmacy workers
With Walgreens offering bonuses up to $75,000 and pharmacists anonymously citing staffing shortages as a factor in pharmacy incidents, health system pharmacy leaders have faced struggles with recruiting enough workers — especially pharmacy technicians. Here's what five pharmacy executives told Becker's were their solutions for mitigating the pharmacy worker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings...
beckershospitalreview.com
RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools
New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
beckershospitalreview.com
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com
How a holistic governance framework and platform can help healthcare organizations address patient centricity, cybersecurity, and climate neutrality
The healthcare industry is being challenged to reinvent itself along multiple fronts and to advance its place in the digital-first, customer-centric, socially and environmentally conscious era. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored jointly by KPMG and ServiceNow, three healthcare technology specialists discussed how healthcare organizations can earn the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
EHRs will boost HR, supply chain, revenue cycle functions, Oracle Health exec says
New Oracle Health general manager Travis Dalton plans to look beyond traditional EHR functions in helping hospitals and health systems automate, he said in a Sept. 13 company blog post. Oracle's acquisition of Cerner has given the combined entity added technological firepower that could be used to advance the clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
91% of patients prefer providers who offer telehealth, study says
A recent study from Software Advice shows that 91 percent of patients are more likely to choose providers who offer telehealth appointments than those who do not. Additional findings from the survey showed that 86 percent of patients had a positive telehealth experience and 70 percent of patients first started using telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sept. 15 report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon, CVS are spending big in healthcare — health systems must respond
Nontraditional healthcare companies are digging deeper into healthcare delivery with acquisitions and partnerships. Health systems have to keep an eye on the disrupters and respond in the best way possible for patient care. Amazon entered into an agreement to acquire One Medical, a virtual and in-person primary care platform, for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare costs for employer-sponsored plans going up, survey says
The rate of increase for healthcare costs has slowed across multiple categories like medical and prescription drugs, according to a study conducted by New York-based integrated human resources consulting firm Buck. The company's 43rd National Healthcare Trend Survey identifies trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrators to project...
beckershospitalreview.com
Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner
Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
beckershospitalreview.com
CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations
CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA to Congress: Expedite visas for nurses to boost workforce
The American Hospital Association issued a statement Sept. 14 urging the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety to take steps to improve the immigration process to alleviate the U.S. healthcare worker shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated workforce shortages at hospitals due to the physical and emotional...
beckershospitalreview.com
After 1st drug launch, CivicaScript plans to add 6 to 10 new drugs
Six weeks after Civica's generic drug unit CivicaScript premiered its first drug, the company is ready to launch six to 10 more drugs over the next few years, the company president told Becker's. Although Gina Guinasso joined CivicaScript's efforts to have a prostate cancer drug approved years after the clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sept. 17 is World Patient Safety Day: 3 things to know
Medication safety is the core focus of the World Health Organization's 2022 World Patient Safety Day, held annually on Sept. 17. 1. WHO implemented the global public health day in 2019 to increase awareness of key patient safety issues. 2. Every year, the WHO selects a different theme for Patient...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 surveys find female physicians experience more burnout
Female physicians face higher levels of burnout than their male counterparts, according to four surveys referenced in a Sept. 14 article on the American Medical Association's website. The article used the results to explain the "higher odds of burnout for women doctors" and advocate for a health system that better...
Comments / 0