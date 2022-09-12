“We are excited about the launch of our new Precast Protects Life website,” said Jim Schneider, executive director of PCI Mountain States region. “We hope to start conversations among designers, engineers, contractors, and the public about the importance of life safety and resilience in the built environment. Buildings and communities have always faced threats from forces like fires, storms, earthquakes, and floods. The idea of resilience is not new, but it has taken on greater importance given that a changing climate and the increased complexity of our structures and society have made us increasingly vulnerable to these threats.”

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO