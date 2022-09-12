Read full article on original website
Updated ASCE Publication Provides Guidance on Anchorage Design for Industrial Facilities
Reston, Va. – Anchorage design involves connecting a structural or non-structural component to a concrete or steel structure. Understanding the state-of-the-practice for the design of cast-in-place anchors, welded anchors, and post-installed anchors is critical when used for petrochemical and other industrial facilities. The latest American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) publication, Anchorage Design for Petrochemical and Other Industrial Facilities, Second Edition, serves as a source for uniformity in design, fabrication, and installation. This second edition evaluates the impacts of published reference data, research development, and code changes that have occurred since creation of the 2012 technical report.
Steel Tube Institute Appoints New Director of Hollow Structural Sections, Holly Schaubert
Holly Schaubert brings 18 years of experience in structural-engineering-related roles with an emphasis in business development and leadership. Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, this week, announces Holly Schaubert as STI’s new Director of Hollow Structural Sections (HSS).
Winning the Bacteria Battle in Wastewater Treatment
The problem today is as wastewater facilities age, capacity and quality problems arise, the first instinct or practice is to immediately start planning for a CAPEX upgrade or expansion, however, many municipalities will simply not have the financial means to execute the strategy and will face compliance and capacity issues which can results in fines. However, there are other options.
New Precast Protects Life Website Promotes Precast Concrete’s Resiliency
“We are excited about the launch of our new Precast Protects Life website,” said Jim Schneider, executive director of PCI Mountain States region. “We hope to start conversations among designers, engineers, contractors, and the public about the importance of life safety and resilience in the built environment. Buildings and communities have always faced threats from forces like fires, storms, earthquakes, and floods. The idea of resilience is not new, but it has taken on greater importance given that a changing climate and the increased complexity of our structures and society have made us increasingly vulnerable to these threats.”
Dodge Construction Network Forecasts Steady Growth in Q4 2022
Dodge’s quarterly OUTLOOK webinar projects a strong close to 2022 despite economic challenges. A national forecast projected a steady environment despite higher interest rates, rising prices, and shortages of key labor. The OUTLOOK event hosted by Dodge Construction Network, Chief Economist Richard Branch, gave insight into the current and future trends in construction.
The New Economy Versus the Old Economy: Winners and Losers in Tomorrow’s Built Environment
Which areas will fare better through a recession and which will contract? Download the paper to gain insights into areas of the new economy that will likely experience growth, such as data centers, life sciences, semiconductor fabrication and distributed power. You’ll also understand areas of the old economy that are likely to decline such as shopping malls, office spaces and sports facilities.
Rhino focuses on the nuclear industry with a new partner
Rhino Doors, the UK’s leading manufacturer of high-performance engineered doors, has signed an agency contract with UniTech Services Group Ltd, based in Crumlin, South Wales. UniTech will act as Rhino’s agent and represent the company’s comprehensive range of doors, including those designed for radiation protection, to customers working in...
