Gary Hoffman is one of the giants of Capital Region theater and he is opening a production of The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon at Schenectady Civic Players this Friday, playing the Clark half of the vaudeville team of Lewis & Clark. Gary can be found at theaters throughout the Capital Region; ACT, SLOC, SCP, NSCP, either acting, directing, loaning a prop or showing you to your seat. He is the invaluable utility player, talented, able and willing to pick up any opportunity to contribute wherever he is needed. I can’t wait to see him in this curdled comedy of two show biz pros who might not be able to abide each other long enough for one last swan song. I caught up with Gary to see what was on his mind.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO