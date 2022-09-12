Read full article on original website
Related
nippertown.com
LIVE: Steve Davis Sextet @ SUNY Schenectady (A Place for Jazz), 09/09/2022
Change happens. It’s inevitable, provided you don’t listen to those longtime campaigners who insist that “We’ve always done it THIS way!” Happily, the board members of A Place For Jazz kept that oft-used excuse out of their decision process to move the series from the First Unitarian Society’s Whisperdome to SUNY Schenectady’s Carl B. Taylor Auditorium.
nippertown.com
The Last Waltz Tour Comes to Proctors November 5
SCHENECTADY – Proctors has announced that it will host The Last Waltz 2022 Tour on November 5. The tour celebrates the Band’s legendary 1976 farewell concert, which is often credited with being the greatest concert film of all time. The Last Waltz Tour 2022 features a star-studded lineup...
nippertown.com
Postmodern Jukebox to Return Troy Music Hall This Spring
TROY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has announced that Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will return to the venue on Wednesday, March 23, as part of its Life in the Past Lane tour. Times change and trends come and go, but – like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E –...
nippertown.com
Dust Bowl Faeries and Thin Edge Films Team Up to Bring Concert & Video Event to Athens
ATHENS – The Hudson Valley-based dark carnival band Dust Bowl Faeries is teaming up with Thin Edge Films to concoct a cinematic evening of music and video projections at the historic Athens Church. The church, formerly known as Trinity Episcopal, is in the process of being transformed into an event space by Athens resident Carol Bernard. Located at 12 S. Franklin St. in downtown Athens, NY, the church will lend a gothic mystique to the evening. Co-presented by Athens Cultural Center, the concert is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
Five Questions with Gary Hoffman
Gary Hoffman is one of the giants of Capital Region theater and he is opening a production of The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon at Schenectady Civic Players this Friday, playing the Clark half of the vaudeville team of Lewis & Clark. Gary can be found at theaters throughout the Capital Region; ACT, SLOC, SCP, NSCP, either acting, directing, loaning a prop or showing you to your seat. He is the invaluable utility player, talented, able and willing to pick up any opportunity to contribute wherever he is needed. I can’t wait to see him in this curdled comedy of two show biz pros who might not be able to abide each other long enough for one last swan song. I caught up with Gary to see what was on his mind.
Comments / 0