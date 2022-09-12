Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: DeSantis is using people as pawns. Hear how it might help him politically
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for flying two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how DeSantis’ political stunts may be setting him up for success in GOP politics.
Business Insider
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies she kicked an 18-year-old political activist in incident caught on video
A video shows activists confronting Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about gun rights in Washington DC.
Florida Democrat seeks to pin down Republican congressional opponent on abortion
In local example of a national trend, Democrat Alan Cohn is pressing Republican Laurel Lee, his opponent in the east Hillsborough Congressional District 15, for an answer on whether she favors a nationwide law restricting abortion rights — so far unsuccessfully. Like many Republican candidates in contested races, Lee...
Comments / 0