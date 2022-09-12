Read full article on original website
fox46.com
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
iredellfreenews.com
Judge denies bond reduction request for Statesville man charged in fatal Fort Dobbs Road crash
An Iredell County Superior Court judge on Thursday denied a request to reduce the bond of a Statesville man charged with killing three people and seriously injuring three others in a crash on Fort Dobbs Road. Austin Ray Harmon, 23, has been held in the Iredell County Detention Center in...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (September 15)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced the dispositions of the following cases recently in Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Heather Readling pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was sentenced to 6-17 months in prison. She was also sentenced to five consecutive sentences of 6-17 months in prison for probation violations.
iredellfreenews.com
Joann Anderson Hager
Joann Anderson Hager, 69, of Statesville, N.C., departed this world on September 9, 2022, at her home in Iredell County. Joann was born on August 1, 1953, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of the late James Russell Anderson and Dorothy Jean Frye. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Anderson.
WBTV
Vehicle fire ignites home in Hickory, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home showing heavy smoke and fire on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. Officials said firefighters were dispatched around 9:27 a.m. to the area of 950 20th Street NW, just off of Clement Boulevard NW near Highway 321. Once at the scene, firefighters searched...
WCNC
DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Elkin Tribune
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601
An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
Man back in jail after selling drugs to undercover agent in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who hadn’t been out of prison for 5 months was sent back to the slammer after selling heroin/fentanyl to an undercover agent, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Five months after being released from federal prison, Spencer resident Shorod Young was caught by undercover agents […]
Thomasville man charged with going armed to terror, assault with a deadly weapon: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following several alleged armed assaults, according to Davidson County court records. Charles William Creasman, 43, is accused of discharging a weapon into a home on the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road according to court records. Creasman is also accused of assaulting a separate […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Charged For Trafficking Drugs After Traffic Stop In Lincoln County, Deputies Say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Hickory woman faces charges after a traffic stop conducted in Lincoln County revealed she was traveling with over 266 grams of crystal methamphetamine and three firearms. On September 10th, officers stopped the woman on Highway 27 West near West Winds Road. During the stop, a...
1 person injured in Burke County stabbing: Sheriff
The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 210 Childers Street in Connelly Springs.
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in Alexander County investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
WBTV
Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 6 minutes...
Go Blue Ridge
House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny
On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
Taylorsville Times
Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash
On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119. The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.
Woman in stolen vehicle leads chase in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who refused to exit her vehicle after leading a high-speed chase in Alexander County now faces a slew of charges, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle at the All American Raceway last Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. A […]
fox46.com
Deadly Gaston County golf cart accident involved underage drinking: Police
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a golf cart and underage drinking last week, Gaston County Police said Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your...
