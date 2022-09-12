ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

fox46.com

Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Superior Court Report (September 15)

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced the dispositions of the following cases recently in Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Heather Readling pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was sentenced to 6-17 months in prison. She was also sentenced to five consecutive sentences of 6-17 months in prison for probation violations.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Joann Anderson Hager

Joann Anderson Hager, 69, of Statesville, N.C., departed this world on September 9, 2022, at her home in Iredell County. Joann was born on August 1, 1953, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of the late James Russell Anderson and Dorothy Jean Frye. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Anderson.
STATESVILLE, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Vehicle fire ignites home in Hickory, officials say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home showing heavy smoke and fire on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. Officials said firefighters were dispatched around 9:27 a.m. to the area of 950 20th Street NW, just off of Clement Boulevard NW near Highway 321. Once at the scene, firefighters searched...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601

An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
ELKIN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in Alexander County investigation

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 6 minutes...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny

On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
LENOIR, NC
Public Safety
Taylorsville Times

Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash

On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Woman in stolen vehicle leads chase in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who refused to exit her vehicle after leading a high-speed chase in Alexander County now faces a slew of charges, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle at the All American Raceway last Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. A […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

